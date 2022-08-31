Whitney Port showcases her abs in a bikini during a getaway with family near The Hamptons

Whitney Port appeared to be having the time of her life as she spent time with family near The Hamptons earlier Tuesday.

The Hills alum, 37, showed off her toned abs in an Instagram post sporting a two-piece bikini and stylish miniskirt as she prepared to lounge under the sun before the weather changes with fall just around the corner.

The TV personality shared an assortment of snaps of herself relaxing by the water with her five-year-old son, Sonny, who she shares with husband and producer, Tim Rosenman.

A day out: Whitney Port, 37, showed off her abs in a bikini top and matching miniskirt during her day out in the sun earlier on Tuesday

The reality star made sure she looked fashionable yet comfortable for her day by the cool water.

She put on a dark green Triangl halter bikini top and tied it with string to secure the piece at the back of her neck. The full bikini set, including drawstring bottoms, costs $99 according to the brand’s official website.

Whitney added a matching mini skirt of the same color and material, which costs $59.

She wore rectangular sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun when she stepped outside.

Stylish: The mum of one showed off her toned abs in a mirror selfie and clip she shared on her Instagram on Tuesday

Beautiful: To spice up her bathing suit look, she wore a tote bag that hung over the curve of her elbow and added a beaded necklace

She slipped into a pair of flat and comfortable tan sandals from St. Agni.

The businesswoman posed in a mirror selfie to show off her look for the day, and added a short video clip to her Instagram story to get a closer look at the ensemble.

On her post, the star added a short caption, which read “Whit Wins Watermill.” The star and her family spent time in an area called Water Mill, New York, near the famous hot spot, The Hamptons.

In another photo she shared, Whitney was seen relaxing on a sun lounger by the crystal blue waters of a swimming pool.

Summer Sun: The star leaned under the sun to take in the last days of summer before fall fast approaching

Amazing view: The reality star uploaded a photo of the pool where she was relaxing during her outing

Whitney shared a few photos of her son, Sonny, having fun poolside with her.

The cute shots showed the five-year-old sitting on the armchair above his mother.

As the day went on, she uploaded more memorable photos from when her family moved to the beach.

Having fun: Whitney shared a video of her son, Sonny, having fun poolside with his mom

Fit physique: While laying under the bright sun, Whitney showed off her toned abs while wearing a two piece dark green bikini

As it warmed up later in the afternoon, Whitney removed the miniskirt to reveal that she was wearing a matching drawstring bikini bottom.

While on the sandy shore, the fashion designer photographed a few items she brought with her, including a blue and white Chanel beach bag and a Sensi Studio straw hat, which costs $178, according to the brand’s website.

She shared a clip of herself shooting a short video while surrounded by the scenic landscape.

Whitney also uploaded a sun-filtered selfie she took with her husband, Tim, as he rested on the beach with his wife and son.

Making memories: The star captured many fun moments from her day out at the beach with her husband, Tim, and five-year-old son

Chanel by her side: Whitney shared a photo of a few items she brought to the beach, including a Chanel tote bag

Time together: The Hills alum shared a sun-filtered selfie with her husband, Tim, who also joined her to rest on the sand

The pair appeared to be enjoying the day out together. Whitney has recently opened up to: e! News about their plans to have another child in the future.

The Hills alum welcomed her son in 2017, but went on to have three miscarriages, including one in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

She explained to the entertainment publication that her family spends time with her sister, Jade’s, new baby. Whitney commented that she saw Sonny getting along so well with the baby.

“It gave me an idea of ​​what two might look like, which is a lot, but at the same time it felt like so much love,” the TV personality said.

“I feel like we definitely want a second child. We don’t know when or if that will happen,” Whitney said, adding, “Of course it would have been ideal if it had happened sooner, but what can you do?”

Vacation time: Whitney captured a fun moment when her husband was splashing in the big waves on the beach