Whitney Port poses in a very skimpy bikini while in San Diego as she says she misses her husband

Whitney Port was seen in a skimpy yellow and green bikini in new images shared on her Instagram page this week.

The Hills vet added a straw hat and sunglasses when she was seen by a swimming pool.

In her caption, she said she missed her husband Tim Rosenman during her getaway in San Diego. “Timmy’s been gone for a week,” she captioned the poolside series of photos. “Boy, how I miss him.”

Fit and Fashionable: Whitney Port was seen this week in a skimpy yellow and green bikini in new images shared on her Instagram page this week

The Hills alum took her mother and five-year-old son Sonny to the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego for some quality bonding time at the luxury resort.

The 37-year-old mother of one looked fabulous in her Triangl bikini and a Sensi Studio panama hat.

According to Triangl’s website, the Maci Alora crop bikini with scoop costs $99 and pairs beautifully with one of Sensi’s signature straw hats.

Smiling in San Diego: Hills vet added a straw hat and sunglasses when spotted by a swimming pool

Beautiful in stripes: Port got some sun this weekend with her mother and young son at Hotel del Coronado

This is no surprise given that the stylish reality TV star is known for her fashion sense. She has previously done numerous internships with industry heavyweights such as Diane von Fürstenberg and Teen Vogue.

The podcaster With Whit showed off her toned and lean physique as she lay poolside with her and Rosenman’s only son.

Whitney met the television producer while filming her The Hills spin-off, a series he produced. The City aired on MTV from 2008 to 2010, and the couple married in 2015 at a lavish wedding in Palm Springs.

Cool by the pool: The former MTV mainstay showed her innate confidence and fashion sense as she posed for a selfie in a bathroom mirror

Despite her long absence from reality TV, Whitney and her husband continue to shoot reaction videos for The Hills and other related shows for their YouTube channel.

The couple’s channel also has a new series called Renovation Station where they show their 186,000 followers the process of renovating a home into office space for Whitney’s general brand Whitney Port Inc.

As a paid spokesperson for Amazon, the former MTV star has a curated collection of office decor products.

Mother-son fun: Whitney’s five-year-old son appeared to be enjoying the hotel’s beautiful pool, where a premium cabana costs $400 a day

It was clear that the star needed some rest and relaxation after balancing family and her various business ventures.

However, the escape got off to a rocky start when Port dropped her phone into the ocean within ten minutes of arriving.

“Felt liberating, but also weird,” she described the accident before thanking her mother for the photos. “But what’s great,” she wrote, “is that so many of them were taken by my mother.”

The designer is very close to her mother, Vicki Port, especially after she lost her father, Jeffrey Port, in 2013 to a years-long battle with kidney cancer. Port later sat down with Hollywood medium Tyler Henry, who claimed her late father wanted to communicate that he felt “an immediate sense of relief and comfort” after his passing.