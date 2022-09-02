Whitney Port flaunts her tight tummy in a tiny red bikini at the beach

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Whitney Port continued to show off her washboard abs while vacationing with family and friends in The Hamptons on Long Island on Thursday.

The Hills star and mother of one looked piping hot when her abs were featured in a series of Instagram images shared on her account showing she’s in perfect shape.

Port finished the day with play-by-plays, didn’t skip a beat and delighted fans with a picture of her in the sexy bikini.

Red Hot: Whitney Port showed off her washboard abs while vacationing with family and friends in the Hamptons on Thursday

Beach day: 37-year-old entrepreneur was hissing in a tiny red bikini

Wearing a cherry red triangle bikini with white trim, Port looked fit and toned.

The television personality and fashion designer was the epitome of beach chic when she paired the flattering bikini with a white terry cloth bucket hat and oversized acrylic frames.

The doting mom also shared images of her son and his pals playing in the sand, posing around town and digging into baskets of fried food.

Devoted Mom: Port has enthusiastically shared moments with her 1.5 million Instagram followers highlighting her close relationship with her husband and son

Fun in the sun: The media personality also posted a photo of her child burying herself in the sand with a friend

Port has enthusiastically shared moments from her journey with her fans, highlighting her close relationship with her husband and son.

Whitney and her husband, Tim Rosenman, got together in 2012, two years after the end of her reality show The City, where he was one of the producers.

They eventually married in Palm Springs in 2015 and welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world in July 2017.

Blue skies and blue paint: there’s nothing better than a melted treat on the beach

With friends: The couple recently celebrated their child’s birthday and often spends time with friends who also have children

Although Whitney has tried to give Sonny a sibling, she has had three miscarriages in the past four years.

At the beginning of the year, Whitney discussed IVF, “We are considering everything at the moment, but also feel almost complete with Sonny.” “We want Sony to have a sibling, but we’re not going to sacrifice our luck to have it.”

The actor and entrepreneur rose to fame on The Hills during the series’ original run, which ran from 2006 to 2010 and was itself a spin-off of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

Grub time: Whitney met her husband Tim Rosenman in 2012, two years after the end of her reality show The City, where he was one of the producers