Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Leader Receives Long Prison Sentence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will spend 16 years in federal prison. Adam Fox was sentenced by Judge Robert Jonker Tuesday morning in federal court in Grand Rapids. In addition to the 192 months in prison, the judge imposed five years of supervised release, $2,000 in fines and fees, and ordered Fox to participate in a substance abuse recovery program.

“This is incredibly serious activity and I have no doubt about it,” Jonker said. The judge said Whitmer will have to bear the trauma of the plot and will weigh on other government officials as they consider his career. “That needs a strong judgment from the court,” Jonker said.

Investigators say Fox, from the Grand Rapids metropolitan area, and another man, Barry Croft Jr. of Delaware, led a militia that planned to kidnap Whitmer. In court, prosecutors presented evidence that the men intended to abduct her from her vacation home near Elk Rapids and blow up bridges to slow down pursuing police. Investigators say the men went through training exercises and tried to buy explosives for the kidnapping, even though the sellers were actually undercover FBI agents. The plot was busted in October 2020.

Federal prosecutors had argued that Fox should be he is sentenced to life imprisonment under a terrorism booster which they said was appropriate because he planned to blow up bridges. They also said his sentence should be severe because the victim in the case is a government official and because Fox was a leader in the plot. “…Mr. Fox was really the driving force,” said Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler. “I think it’s fair to say that none of this would have happened if Mr. Fox hadn’t been involved.”

He said that Fox was an active recruiter and told others that he would lead by example. Kessler referenced all the preparation the group did, including training in a “kill house” they built. He condemned Fox’s motive for the alleged kidnapping, saying that he wanted to start a revolution or “second Civil War.” He acknowledged the “outrageous” nature of the plot, but said the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 was evidence that Fox was not alone in his line of thinking. Kessler said the Fox ruling should serve as an example for others who might be considering similar plans. Kessler called Fox with no remorse, adding that Fox was “smiling” at him in the courtroom as he went over his sentencing arguments.

Defense attorneys disagreed with a life sentence, saying that Fox and his group could never have kidnapped the governor. Fox’s attorney, Christopher Gibbons, spoke briefly during sentencing, saying that prosecutors were exaggerating Fox’s role. Asked by the judge if he would like to make a statement, Fox simply said that he was satisfied with his statement. attorney. Whitmer did not attend the hearing, nor did he submit a statement to be read aloud in open court.

Jonker agreed with prosecutors that Fox had a leading role and that the plot was clearly defined, had a clear goal and a deadline. He also made it clear that he disagreed with the defense’s argument that Fox and his group were caught by FBI agents, saying that he saw criminal intentions in the defendants. “We can all be thankful that (FBI agents) got there early,” Jonker said. But Jonker said that while the case was serious, he did not believe a life sentence was necessary to serve as a deterrent.

Two of the conspirators pleaded guilty, and two other co-defendants were acquitted in the spring. The spring jury deadlocked on Fox and Croft; were retried and sentenced in august. Sentencing for Croft, described by Kessler as the conspiracy’s “idea boy,” is scheduled for 10 am Wednesday.