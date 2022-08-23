Whitey Bulger was murdered just SIX MINUTES into his first full day at violent prison

Boston mobster Whitey Bulger was murdered by inmates just six minutes after his cell doors were unlocked on his first morning at the notoriously violent Hazelton Prison in West Virginia.

The shocking timeline was revealed when US attorneys asked a Florida judge that one of the alleged accomplices in Bulger’s murder, former Hazelton inmate Sean McKinnon, be held until his trial. McKinnon, 36, was released from prison earlier this year after serving his previous sentence.

McKinnon, who was charged with serving as a lookout while Bulger, 89, was beaten to death with a belt, is one of three men charged last week with the October 2018 murder.

Paul J. ‘Pauly’ DeCologero, 48, and Fotios ‘Freddy’ Geas, 55, were charged with brutally beating and stabbing wheelchair Bulger in his prison cell on the morning of October 30, 2018.

The murder took place less than 12 hours after Bulger was transferred to Hazelton Prison, with his alleged killers allegedly aware of his imminent arrival.

Whitey Bulger is seen after being convicted in November 2013 – five years for his brutal murder

McKinnon – who acted as a lookout – was heard about Bulger’s arrival with his mother over the phone in a recorded conversation, with his mother urging him not to get involved.

Bulger had previously served his life sentence for 11 murders in units reserved for at-risk inmates such as informants or pedophiles, but was placed among the general population in Hazelton – a decision that ultimately proved fatal.

The timeline showed Bulger arriving at Hazelton Prison on October 29 at 8:30 PM. It is unclear what time the inmates were locked up for the evening.

But the next morning at 5 a.m., cellmates Geas and McKinnon were seen at a surveillance meeting in their cell with DeCologero.

At 6 a.m., all the cell doors in the prison unit were unlocked so that the inmates could leave before breakfast. Then Geas and DeCologero entered Bulger’s cell at 6:06 a.m. and stayed in for seven minutes, leaving at 6:13 a.m.

McKinnon did not participate, but sat down at a table where he could see both the officer’s post and Bulger’s cell.

Bulger was murdered on his first full day at the notoriously violent Hazelton Federal Correctional Institution (pictured)

The three men were all charged last week with conspiracy to murder Bulger. DeCologero and Geas were charged with complicity in first degree murder. McKinnon was charged with lying to the FBI.

Geas, a noted Massachusetts mafia enforcer, is serving a life sentence for a couple of gang-related murders.

DeCologero, a member of a Massachusetts gang that robbed rivals and then murdered a teenage girl they thought she knew too much, has four years left with a 25-year sentence for his involvement in that crime.

Prosecutors allege that all three men admitted to fellow inmates that they were responsible for Bulger’s murder, and that McKinnon had indicated to his mother that he was involved the night before the murder.

During Monday’s hearing, Assistant US Attorney Hannah Nowalk detailed McKinnon’s appeal to his mother, saying the inmates were “getting ready to get another more famous person here tonight.”

When McKinnon’s mother told him to stay away from the notorious Boston mobster, he told her, “Ah, I can’t,” noting that his cellmate – Geas – was “an accomplice to a mafia family from New York and Boston,” and reiterated that the entire unit was aware of Bolger’s arrival.

Nowalk characterized this call as proof that prisoners immediately began to conspire to kill Bolger the moment news of his imminent arrival reached the unit.

Bulger’s lawyer Hank Brennan called the charges against the men “unimportant” and said the Bulger family attributes the death to the Bureau of Prisons and its decision to remove Bulger from a secure unit.

Bulger – whose real name was James – led the Winter Hill Gang in Somerville, Massachusetts.

He was blamed for 19 murders and went on the run in 1994 after being tipped off about an impending FBI stab by an Bureau agent he had previously reported.

Bulger remained at large until 2011, and the wheelchair-bound mobster was sentenced to two life terms in November 2013.