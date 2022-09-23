Whitehall desks were empty in wake of the Queen’s death as civil servants stayed away from office

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fewer than one in ten officials sat at their desks in some wards of Whitehall after the Queen’s death.

Official numbers show government buildings were the emptiest they’d been all year, with nearby roads closed ahead of the state funeral.

HMRC had the lowest occupancy rate last week with just nine percent of office staff, up from 59 percent in early September.

Fewer than one in 10 officials sat at their desks in some Whitehall wards after the Queen’s death, official figures show

And just 13 percent of Treasury staff were at their headquarters, compared to 70 percent the week before, despite being under pressure to prepare for the current emergency budget.

The Ministry of Culture – tasked with managing the huge line of mourners who wanted to pay their respects – recorded an occupancy rate of 39 percent in the week of September 12.

By contrast, the Cabinet Office, which is compiling the numbers as part of its drive to end the work-from-home culture that took over the lockdown, was 72 percent full.

The Department of Defense was the busiest office with 73 percent of the desks full, versus 90 percent.

Last night a government spokesman said: ‘During the period of national mourning, the area around London’s departmental headquarters was subject to road closures and pedestrian diversions, but this did not stop officials from continuing to provide essential public services.’