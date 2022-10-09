Whitecaps shut out by Minnesota United, fail to qualify for MLS playoffs

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González scored an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference .

Minnesota United (15-14-6) entered the game and needed a win or draw to advance and improved to 3-0-2 at home against Vancouver (12-16-7). The Whitecaps needed a win to secure a playoff spot.

Minnesota United came into the game with just one point in their last six games (0-5-1) before beating Vancouver for the second time this season. It was the first time that one team beat the other twice in the same season.

Emanuel Reynoso recorded his 11th assist to go with 10 goals. He is one of three players to reach double figures in both categories this season, along with Hany Mukhtar of Nashville and Carlos Vela of LAFC.

Dayne St. Clair stopped six shots to make a clean slate for Minnesota United. Thomas Hasal had three saves for the Whitecaps.

Vancouver finished the season with three consecutive home wins, but the Whitecaps were 0-5-3 in their last eight road games.