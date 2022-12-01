White supremacist Derbyshire teenager who inspired mass shooting could be extradited to the US

On May 14, ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York.

Aaron Salter Jr.75

Salter is a retired Buffalo police officer who worked as a grocery store security guard.

He was fatally shot after confronting accused gunman Payton Gendron at the store.

Salter’s shots did not penetrate Gendron’s armored vest, officials confirmed CBS news,

After firing at Gendron, the teen returned fire, killing Salter.

Retired Buffalo Police Department officer Aaron Salter was killed after he attempted to return fire at the alleged gunman

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Whitfield had just visited her husband in a nursing home and decided to stop at the Tops’ on the way home to get something to eat. WGRZ reported.

She was also the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, according to the television station.

After the shooting, he said during an interview with Buffalo News, “My mom was the perfect mom. My mother was a mother to the motherless. She was a blessing to all of us. She loved God and taught us to do the same,” he said.

Ruth Whitfield, 86, the mother of former Buffalo fire chief Garnell Whitfield, was also killed in the attack

Catherine Massey, 72

She had gone to the supermarket to do her shopping when she was fatally shot.

Her brother was supposed to pick her up after she ran her errands, but arrived in the horrific aftermath of a mass shooting.

Massey was a champion of civil rights and education.

Former Erie County legislator Betty Jean Grant, who had known Massey for more than 20 years, told The Buffalo News that she “did everything she could to uplift Buffalo’s black community.”

Last year, Massey wrote a letter calling for more federal regulation of firearms, citing both urban street violence and mass shootings.

Katherine Massey, 72, had gone to the supermarket to do her shopping when she was fatally shot

Pearly young, 77

Youths fed needy residents in Buffalo’s Central Park neighborhood for 25 years.

Originally from Alabama, Young moved to New York as a young adult and married a minister.

She had gone to lunch with her sister-in-law on Saturday and was then dropped off at the grocery store. Her son was supposed to pick her up, but when he got to the store, everything was chaos.

Her relatives told Alabama. com Young will be remembered for her love for God and her family.

Pearly Young, 77, who fed needy residents in Buffalo’s Central Park neighborhood for 25 years, was also killed

Celestine Chaney, 65

Chaney was a breast cancer survivor, was at the grocery store with her older sister, JoAnn Daniels, because she wanted to buy strawberries for shortbread.

The loving mother and grandmother of six was also getting some shrimp for her husband, Raymond.

Daniels said The Buffalo Times she never saw Gendron, but heard the sounds of his assault rifle.

She and Chaney were trying to flee when the 65-year-old was shot.

“She fell and I thought she got up and was behind me, but she wasn’t behind me,” Daniels recalled.

Roberta Drury, 32

Drury was at the store buying groceries for dinner when the shooting began.

She had moved to Buffalo from Syracuse, New York, to be with her older brother after his bone marrow transplant, her sister, Amanda Drury, told me. Reuters.

Drury helped him with his bar, The Dalmatia, and with his family.

“She was lively and outgoing, could talk to anyone,” Amanda said.

Roberta Drury, 32, was at the store doing some shopping for dinner. She had moved to the area to be closer to her older brother

Heyward Patterson, 68

He often gave people a ride to and from the supermarket and helped them carry their groceries. This role earned him the nickname ‘Jitney’.

He was also a church deacon and would welcome parishioners and escort them to their seats.

“He would give the shirt off his back,” his wife, Tirzah Patterson, said The Buffalo News

Heyward Patterson, 68, often gave people a ride to and from the supermarket and helped them carry their groceries

. ‘That’s who he is. He wouldn’t hurt anyone. Whatever he had, he’d give it to you.’

Geraldine Talley, 62

Talley is a mother of two – Genicia Talley, 42, and Mark Talley, 32, and was also like a second mother to her niece, Kesha Chapman.

She had entered the store to pick up some items, her sister Kaye Chapman-Johnson said ABC news.

She had told her fiancé to go to another aisle to get something from one of the shelves when the gunfire started.

Talley is now remembered for her mouth-watering cheesecake, People reports.

“She really was a wonderful woman and I’m going to miss her very much,” Chapman-Johnson said of her sister.

Geraldine Talley, right, went into the store with her fiancé to pick up some food items

Andre Mackniel, 53

Andre Mackniel, also known as Andre Elliot, was in town visiting family.

He was in the shop to pick up a surprise birthday cake for his grandson, USA today reports.

But “he never came out with the cake,” said his cousin Clarissa Alston-McCutcheon, describing her cousin as a “loving and caring man” who “loved family” and was “always there for his family.”

He was listed as ‘engaged’ on his Facebook page.

Mackniel, of Auburn, New York, was self-employed but worked according to Buffalo Wild Wings Finger Lakes daily news.

Andre Mackniel, 53, was in town visiting family and went to the store to pick up a surprise birthday cake for his grandson

Margus Morrison, 52

Margus Morrison was a father of three and has been an active bus assistant for Buffalo schools since February 2019. USA today reports.

His family later confirmed that he was killed in the fatal shooting.