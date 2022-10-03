White rice is just as bad for your heart as CANDY, research suggests

This can clog blood vessels and increase the risk of coronary artery disease

Eating a lot of white rice is just as bad for your heart in the long run as eating a lot of sweets, a study suggests.

Researchers in Iran looked at the risk of heart disease in people whose diets were high in refined grains compared to whole grains.

They found that those who ate refined grains — processed to give them a finer texture and longer shelf life — were more likely to develop coronary artery disease in middle age.

Lead study author Dr. Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei said the damage done by a diet high in these grains is comparable to eating a lot of junk food.

“A diet high in unhealthy and refined grains can be considered similar to consuming a diet high in unhealthy sugars and oils,” he said.

Refined grains are broken down quickly by the body because they are devoid of fiber, leading to a spike in blood sugar after meals.

Over time, high blood sugar can damage the blood vessels and nerves that control the heart and cause plaque in the artery walls.

Refined grains could be compared to sugary foods like candy, researchers from Iran have suggested. Many grains, crackers and pastas are made from refined grains

Whole grains, such as brown rice, oats and whole wheat bread, contain the whole grain, while refined grains are ground, meaning they have been ground into flour or flour.

This is done to extend shelf life, but means the grains lose important nutrients in the process. Many crackers, puddings and pastas are also made with refined grains.

The study looked at 1,168 healthy patients and compared them to 1,369 patients with coronary artery disease.

Participants answered a food frequency questionnaire to determine how often they ate whole and refined grains.

Higher consumption of refined grains was linked to a higher risk of PCAD, while eating more whole grains showed a reduced risk.

dr. Gaskarei said: ‘As more studies show an increase in the consumption of refined grains worldwide, as well as the impact on overall health, it is important that we find ways to encourage and educate people about the benefits of whole grain consumption. cereals.’

The study will be presented at the American College of Cardiology Middle East 2022 Together with the 13th Emirates Cardiac Society Congress, in Dubai on October 7-9, 2022.

One person dies of heart disease in the US every 34 seconds, and by 2020 it was responsible for one in five deaths.

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common form of heart disease, affecting 20.1 million American adults (more than 7 percent) ages 20 and older.

In 2020, about two in ten deaths from CAD occurred in adults under the age of 65.

In the UK, one person dies from CAD every eight minutes, causing about 66,000 deaths each year.

It kills twice as many women in the UK as breast cancer, and even more women before their 75th birthday.

The 2019 guideline from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association on the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease says that all adults should focus on eating whole grains, as well as vegetables, fruits, nuts, protein sources, and fish.