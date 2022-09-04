White Ribbon Australia senior representative slammed over ‘wife beater’ singlet idea

<!–

A senior White Ribbon Australia representative has been reprimanded after suggesting that the domestic violence charity would sell ‘women beater’ undershirts to raise money.

The person suggested selling the merchandise for $1,000 and including a QR code on the item that would direct users to a domestic violence education website.

A member of the charity said the representative aired the idea after it was submitted by an outside campaign agency.

“It was decided that he would go back to (the agency) and tell them it’s a little too radical,” the source said. Daily Telegram.

The proposal infuriated the public and commentators expressed their disgust at the idea on social media.

“Get white ribbon and spend that money on crisis relief and public housing instead,” one wrote.

Another said ‘OH MY F***ING GOD’.

White Ribbon National Director Allan Ball assured the singlet “women’s beater” would not be sold and said the charity would “never use this terminology.”

Ball said many initiatives have been taken for charity, including lighting iconic buildings white.

Rosie Batty AO, co-chair of White Ribbon Australia, said it was “laughable” that the charity would ever consider the proposal.

“Obviously someone misjudged or misunderstood a conversation,” she said.

It marks the second time in a week that White Ribbon Australia has come under the spotlight after the charity sparked backlash against one of its ‘tone deaf’ appeals.

The charity launched a social media campaign featuring a photo of a man wearing a white ribbon.

“$49: Educate One Man in Person About Violence Prevention,” read the message.

The charity was accused of asking people to donate so they could educate men about preventing violence.

Mr Ball said the campaign had been misunderstood.