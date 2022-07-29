‘White people will be the first target’: South Africa’s Julius Malema warns of impending ‘violence’

A South African opposition figure warned of impending civil unrest in the continent’s wealthiest country, comparing it to “an Arab Spring.”

Controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day to “very angry people who will not be reasonable.”

Discontent with the ruling party of the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa is at an all-time high due to the social conditions in the country and “the poor are getting poor,” Malema said.

“When the unguided revolution comes… the first target will be white people,” Mr Malema told the… BBCs hard talk program, adding that the uprising would also target “black elites.”

The only way to avert the violence was immediate intervention to improve the quality of life of the poor people in the country, Malema said.

“The violence that is going to happen in South Africa is because the elite are disappearing and the poor are getting poorer,” he said.

Unemployment in South Africa is rife, inflation is at its 13-year high, corruption is perceived as widespread and the energy sector is struggling. Pictured: A march of disgruntled members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC)

Protesters demanded the immediate suspension of South African and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, the cut in fuel prices, the immediate end of power cuts (planned power outages), the introduction of the living wage and a 12 percent salary increase for all public servants

Current President Cyril Ramaphosa (pictured) has admitted it is a “tough time for the country,” but in a separate speech, the ANC said it has a plan to work things out.

“That’s why there’s going to be something that resembles an Arab Spring. We are guaranteed.’

But Malema, who was accused of fueling racial tensions, denied that it was his own rhetoric that sparked the anger and unrest, calling what had been seen so far a “picnic.”

‘I have tried to solve the problems in South Africa in democratic ways. Those who are afraid of our ideas try to give the impression of very violent people. We are not.

We are not responsible for any violent activity that has taken place in South Africa.”

Malema is a divisive and controversial figure in South African politics who is often accused of fueling racial tensions, but he only echoed the words of former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who issued similar warnings last week.

“One of my fears is that one of these days we will have our own version of the Arab Spring,” Mbeki said.

He said there was no national plan to tackle poverty, unemployment and inequality in South Africa and warned it could lead to violence.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who made similar warnings for an Arab Spring

But it is questionable whether his words will have any credibility with the 30 million South Africans, 55 percent of the country, who live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Malema, 41, has been a controversial figure in South African politics after being convicted of hate speech in 2010 and 2011 for singing the song ‘Shoot the Boer’, which critics say celebrates violence against whites.

Prior to 2012, he was a member of the ANC and was on the inside of South African politics until his deportation over his convictions for hate speech and fomenting racial tension.

In 2013, he founded the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters, which is accused of fomenting anti-white and anti-Indian racial discord. In 2019, the EFF won nearly 11% of the vote and has 44 seats in parliament.

He was also charged with fraud, money laundering, extortion and tax evasion over his handling of government contracts. The case was dropped in 2015 and Malema called them “politically motivated.”