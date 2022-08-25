White Noise official teaser: Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star for director Noah Baumbach

Adam Driver has reunited with his Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach in a trippy new teaser for White Noise.

Based on the classic 1980s novel that made Don DeLillo a literary star, the film also stars Noah’s wife Greta Gerwig.

The trailer shows Adam and Greta playing Jack and Babette, a couple who apparently try to put their kids through a series of bizarre misadventures.

Their troubles begin when a chemical spill from a train called ‘The Airborne Toxic Event’ turns life in their town upside down.

At the beginning of the trailer, Jack and Babette are in the car with their children in the middle of a huge traffic jam on the highway.

Looking at the people in the cars around them, the children talk amongst themselves about who seems ‘afraid’ or not.

“Who cares what they do in other cars?” asks Jack, to which one daughter responds, “I want to know how scared I should be.”

In an eerie moment, a flash of white light causes several people to get out of their parked cars and look up, while Jack clearly remains restless in the car.

The trailer then offers a tantalizing series of wacky, mysterious moments that point to some of the trials the family will have to overcome.

A short sequence shows a red car – possibly containing Jack, Babette and their children – hurtling out of a tree and flying through the air.

In another shot, Jack stands defiantly in front of his terrified-looking family as they gather in what appears to be some sort of warehouse.

Babette in the book is a charming, cheerful housewife who gives charity lessons to old people on how to improve their attitude.

Her humanitarian work is suggested in the trailer, where she leads old people through a mobility exercise.

“Life is good, Jack,” she reassures her husband in one scene, adding, “as long as the kids are here and we’re safe.”

In a flash, viewers of the trailer are reminded that the family is anything but safe as they frantically run away from an unknown pursuer.

Jack and Babette are shown shortly after reaching out and holding hands as they sit side by side in hospital beds.

In the book, Jack is a college professor who specializes in Hitler and Babette is his wife who takes pills and has an affair to get medicine for her fear of death.

One of his colleagues is another professor named Murray Siskind, played by Don Cheadle, who viewers can also get a few glimpses of in the trailer.

Towards the end of the trailer, Jack says cryptically, “May the days be endless. Let the seasons float. Don’t rush the action according to a plan.’

Adam previously worked with Noah on the critically acclaimed 2019 film, starring him and Scarlett Johansson as an ex-couple making their way through a nasty divorce.

The film was rumored to be about Noah’s divorce from his first wife Jennifer Jason Leigh, though he himself New York Times the film was ‘personal’ rather than ‘autobiographical’.

Meanwhile, White Noise is Greta’s first live-action film since the 2016 film 20th Century Woman.

Since then, she has mainly focused on her directorial career, including the critically acclaimed pictures Lady Bird and Little Women.

She is currently directing a Barbie movie with Margot Robbie in the title role, having co-wrote the screenplay with Noah.

Noah wrote and directed White Noise, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival late this month, before bowing out on Netflix on an undisclosed date.