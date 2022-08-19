White mother with half-Jamaican partner has twins with completely different skin tones

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother was stunned after the birth of million-to-one twins with completely different skin colors.

Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she is regularly asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April.

After her fair-skinned, green-eyed son Ayon gave birth at Nottingham City Hospital, Chantelle was shocked to give birth to her daughter Azirah, who had a much darker complexion and brown eyes.

Such births are so rare that genetics experts have previously estimated them at one in a million.

Assistant nurse Chantelle Broughton, 29, from Nottingham, gave birth to Ayon and Azirah in April

Chantelle believes Azirah (left) has a darker complexion because her maternal grandfather is Nigerian and Ashton, the father of the twins, is half Jamaican

Assistant nurse Chantelle says she looks white but is a mixed race because she has a Nigerian maternal grandfather, while father Ashton, also 29, is half Jamaican, half Scottish.

The mother of three revealed that the twins didn’t look too much alike at birth, but as the weeks went by, Azirah’s complexion started to get “darker and darker.”

She says the four-month-old twins now have “totally opposite” personalities, but seem to get along well.

Chantelle, from Nottingham, said: ‘I’m so glad they’ve turned out the way they are – our own unique little family.

“Azirah was a little darker at birth, but you couldn’t really see it. Now that weeks have passed, she has come to the point where she is darker than her father.

Chantelle claimed people ask her if the twins are really hers when she takes them in the stroller

Chantelle said the twins not only look different, but also have completely different personalities

The twins, who were born in April, are incredibly close despite being so different

“Every few weeks, friends and family still say they can’t believe it.

‘Azirah is very relaxed and chill, while Ayon wants a lot more attention.

‘He always wants to be cradled and constantly babbles along. Azirah doesn’t do that often.

“But I’ve noticed they’re really staring at each other now and smiling more.

“I think they will stay that way. I think their hair will be different too.

‘Azirah will have thick and curly hair and Ayon’s will be very different. You can already feel the difference in texture.’

Chantelle says the twins get a lot of attention when they go out and joked that she imagines people thinking they have divorced fathers.

She added: “If you have a twin stroller, people seem to notice you more.”

But she said people do a “double-take” when they see her strolling around with Ayon and Azirah.

“People just stop and say ‘oh my god’, they just look completely different. I’ve had people ask “are they both yours”?’ she said.

So far, Chantelle said people are responding positively to the twins, with many “older ladies” telling her the twins are “beautiful.”

She said, “A lot of times people don’t want to say it, but when we tell them, they say it’s crazy because you don’t see it often.

‘But I wouldn’t want it any other way, it is certainly unique.’