'White man's fantasy': Indigenous groups call for a boycott of Avatar 2

A film critic condemned Avatar: The Way of Water as a “white man’s fantasy of Native American resistance,” as at least one Native group has called for a boycott of the blockbuster sequel.

The film debuted to mostly positive reviews—a 78 percent critics’ and 93 percent audience’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes—and nearly half a billion dollars at the box office worldwide.

However, Jason Asenap – who according to his bio comes from the Comanche and Muscogee Creek tribes – writes for gristwrote that he hoped moviegoers would look for “Indigenous futurism filmmaking” from people other than director James Cameron, making him the film’s latest Indigenous critic.

Asenap points out that “you can make up anything you want in a fantastic story and even have your lefty cake,” but the problem is that Cameron based the original film on the plight of the Lakota Sioux native people.

A film critic condemned Avatar: The Way of Water as a “white man’s fantasy of Native American resistance” as at least one Native group has called for a boycott of the blockbuster sequel

Cameron told The Guardian in 2010: ‘I couldn’t help but think that if they [the Lakota Sioux] had a window of time and they could see the future … and they could see their children commit suicide with the highest suicide rate in the country … because they were hopeless and a dead-end society – which is happening now – they would have fought much harder.”

Asenap calls the comments made 12 years ago “tone-deaf, condescending and not the kind of ally I want or need to tell Indigenous stories.”

He notes that a Native American group, Indigenous Pride Los Angeles, has called for a boycott of the film.

Asdzáá Tłʼéé honaaʼéí, co-chair of the group, tweeted, “DO NOT watch Avatar: The Way of Water. Join Natives and other Indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible and racist movie. Our cultures were misappropriated to appease some [white] the savior complex of man. No more BlueFace! Lakota people are powerful!’

The critic suggests that someone like Taika Waititi, themselves the descendants of the Māori, the indigenous tribes of New Zealand, may have been more sensitive to the material.

Asenap wonders about the general point of the film: “Do we need a white man to dress up these issues in the fantasy world where 10-foot-tall aliens fight ‘tough enough’ to save the day and prove that we are not? a ‘dead-end society’, isn’t it?

Asenap — who, according to his biography, hails from the Comanche and Muscogee Creek tribes — calls James Cameron’s comments from 12 years ago “tone-deaf, condescending, and not the kind of ally I want or need to tell Native stories.”

Asenap notes that a Native American group, Indigenous Pride Los Angeles, has called for a boycott of the film

Asdzáá Tłʼéé honaaʼéí, co-chair of the group, tweeted, “DO NOT watch Avatar: The Way of Water. Join Natives and other Indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible and racist movie. Our cultures were misappropriated to appease some [white] the savior complex of man. No more BlueFace! Lakota people are powerful!’

He concludes: ‘We have enough proven talent at the moment and don’t need out-of-touch, privileged directors like James Cameron to appropriate indigenous culture for his stories. We can tell our own stories. We tell them better.’

It’s not the first time someone has accused the film of cultural appropriation in the run-up and days after the sequel’s release.

Freelance film critic Kathia Woods, who contributes to Buzzfeed News and The Philadelphia Tribune, made the comments on Twitter.

“At some point we need to talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so unnecessary and no amount of visual effects/CGI will erase that. Bad lace fronts/dry synthetic braids. Jesus handle it,’ she said.

Because to play is to dress up in costume to portray a specific character.

Actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in Avatar: The Way of Water, which premiered last week

Freelance film critic Kathia Woods claimed the film was guilty of “cultural appropriation” and that white actors were “played” as “people of color” even though their characters are blue native aliens.

Woods has now made her Twitter account private, but many seized on her comment as a vigil going too far.

“James Cameron hasn’t even tried to find native blue people to play these roles,” Free Beacon reporter Andrew Kerr joked.

“Apparently only three-foot-tall blue aliens can play three-foot-tall blue aliens in movies!” quipped radio host Dan O’Donnell.

Woods failed to take note of the fact that the Na’vi creatures portrayed in the film are not only described as “native blue humanoids” living on the planet Pandora, but that some are indeed played by black actors in the film .

Zoe Saldana is one of the main protagonists, along with Maori actor Cliff Curtis, African American star Laz Alonso and Bailey Bass.

Woods, a freelance critic for The Philadelphia Tribune and Buzzfeed, has now made her Twitter account private

Woods was immediately mocked for her awake take on the blockbuster movie

Avatar: The Way Of Water made $434.5 million at the box office during its worldwide debut, according to studio estimates Sunday, after director James Cameron said it needs $2 billion to break even.

The sequel made $134 million in North American theaters and another $300.5 million internationally for a worldwide opening of $434.5 million.

‘The Way of Water’ tied with ‘The Batman’ as the fourth-highest domestic debut of the year, finishing behind several Marvel blockbusters such as ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ ($187.4 million May ), ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ($181 million in November), and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ ($144.2 million in July).