White House warns China against escalation over Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit

The White House on Monday dismissed Beijing’s rhetoric over an expected visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, vowing that the United States “will not take the bait or engage in saber-rattling” and has no interest in mounting tensions with China. .

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby underlined that the decision on whether or not to visit the self-ruled island China claims as its own was ultimately Pelosi’s. He noted that members of Congress have regularly visited Taiwan over the years.

Kirby said government officials are concerned that Beijing could use the visit as an excuse to retaliate provocatively, including military action such as firing missiles into the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan, flights into Taiwan’s airspace and carrying out large-scale operations. naval exercises in the strait.

“Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing US policy into some kind of crisis or use it as a pretext to stop aggressive military activity in or around the Straits of Taiwan,” Kirby said.

The Biden administration pushed Pelosi back when Pelosi held talks with officials in Singapore at the start of her Asian tour on Monday.

While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi will arrive Tuesday night, making her the highest-ranking US official in more than 25 years. The United Daily News, Liberty Times and China Times – Taiwan’s three largest national newspapers – quoted unidentified sources as saying she would arrive in Taipei after visiting Malaysia and spend the night.

Talks about such a visit have sparked anger in Beijing, which considers Taiwan its own territory and has repeatedly warned of “serious consequences” if the reported trip goes ahead.

“If Pelosi insists on visiting Taiwan, China will take resolute and firm measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing, without giving details.

“Those who play with fire will die,” Zhao said. “We want to warn the US once again that we are fully prepared for any eventuality and that the (People’s Liberation Army) will never stand idly by.”

China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Hun, labeled the potential visit “very dangerous, very provocative,” as he spoke to reporters on Monday.

“If the US insists on making the visit, China will take firm and strong measures to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said at a briefing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week in a telephone conversation with President Joe Biden warned the US against meddling in Beijing’s dealings with the island.

Diplomatic, military escalation

China is steadily increasing diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan. Threats of retaliation for a visit by Pelosi have raised concerns about a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait, dividing the two sides, that could shake global markets and supply chains.

Beijing sees official US contact with Taiwan as an encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a move US leaders say they do not support. Pelosi, head of one of the three branches of the US government, is said to be the most senior elected US official to visit Taiwan since then-speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

“What I can say is this: This is quite a precedent in that previous speakers have visited Taiwan, many congressmen are going to Taiwan, also this year,” Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said. “And so, if the speaker decides to pay a visit and China tries to create some sort of crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely for Beijing.”

Kirby stressed that US policy towards Taiwan was unchanged. This means support for its self-governing government, recognition of Chinese sovereignty and opposition to a full independence bid by Taiwan or a strong takeover by China.

“Nothing has changed,” he said. “There’s certainly no reason to let this fail.”

Still, US officials have indicated that the military would be ready to respond if necessary in the event of any action by China in response to a possible stoppage in Taiwan by Pelosi.

On Monday, the Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its assault group were in the Philippine Sea, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

The Reagan, the USS Antietam, a cruiser, and the USS Higgins, a destroyer, left Singapore after a port visit and headed north, bound for their home port in Japan. The airline carries a range of aircraft, including F/A-18 fighter jets and helicopters, as well as advanced radar systems and other weapons.

First stop in Singapore

On Monday, Pelosi met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and other cabinet members.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said Lee welcomed a US commitment to strong engagement with the region, and the two sides discussed ways to deepen US economic engagement through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. .

Lee and Pelosi also discussed the war in Ukraine, tensions around Taiwan and mainland China and climate change, a statement said. Lee “emphasized the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security,” it added, in clear allusion to reports of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Pelosi has said she is visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan on a tour to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and “democratic governance.”

On Thursday, Pelosi will meet South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo in Seoul to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific region, economic cooperation and the climate crisis, Kim’s office said in a statement.

It declined to provide further details about her itinerary, including when she will arrive in South Korea and how long she will be staying. Pelosi’s schedule for Wednesday remains unclear and there were no details on when she will be going to Japan.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and AFP)