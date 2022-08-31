White House war on MAGA Republicans: Karine Jean-Pierre calls out ‘violence’ against law enforcement

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called several elected Republicans on Wednesday for using violent rhetoric in high-profile statements, calling MAGA an “extreme threat” to the country’s democracy.

She made the charged remarks ahead of President Joe Biden’s prime-time speech about the “soul of the nation” — amid deep splits in the country and daily revelations after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

With Biden’s popularity seeing a slight rise amid the focus on Trump, Jean-Pierre cracked down on some of the former president’s GOP allies, even as she repeatedly referenced the Hatch Act to avoid commenting on political topics.

“The president thinks there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” she said. She added, “As he sees it, the MAGA Republicans are the most energetic part of the Republican Party.”

She also defended Biden by comparing MAGA to “semi-fascism.”

“You’ve got Representative Paul Gosar, he’s posted videos showing him attacking the president and members of Congress,” she said, referring to a manipulated anime that showed the Arizona legislature taking on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. The House voted to censor him and strip him of his committee duties.

‘You have rep Marjorie Taylor Green’ [who] has publicly expressed support for the shooting of prominent Democratic elected officials and for physically assaulting transgender school officials,” she added.

The Georgian lawmaker “found” a tweet in 2019 about speaker Nancy Pelosi stating that “a bullet to the head would be faster.”

She also brought in comments from Representative Madison Cawthorn (RN.C.) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Cawthorn inaccurately claimed that the US election was ‘rigged’, and… warned if it continues like this, it would “lead to one place, and that is bloodshed.” Cawthorn lost his primary this spring.

“You have Representative Madison Cawthorn who has falsely said that if our election systems are manipulated and continue to be stolen, it will lead to one place, and that is bloodshed. And last week, yes, Governor Ron DeSantis suggested that Dr. Fauci would be physically attacked.

Biden is campaigning to help Democrats in the meantime, at a time when the focus is on Donald Trump’s storage of classified government information in Mar-a-Lago

‘I’m just tired of seeing him! I know he says he’s retiring. Somebody’s got to grab that little elf and throw him over the Potomac,” DeSantis said of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Trump still has the support of millions of Americans. He repeatedly attacked the FBI after the search

“And former President Trump has done the same thing many, many times,” she said.

DeSantis, a potential presidential rival to Trump, taunted Fauci during a fundraiser even after the 81-year-old said he was retiring.

Jean-Pierre said she didn’t make “generic” comments and tried to avoid falling into the quagmire Hillary Clinton stepped into when she referred to some Trump backers as falling into a “basket of deplorable things.” But she also said she wasn’t just referring to party leaders.

“Well, let me be very clear, it’s not just that Republican leadership isn’t just that blanket. He’s talking about an extreme extreme part, like an extreme part of the party,” she said.

“This is not a general statement. This evokes what we’ve seen for a while,” she said.

She gave virtually no details on what Biden would say in the speech, having already campaigned for the restoration of the “soul of the nation.”

It’s set to make a splash on prime time TV in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

A Tuesday night filing by the Justice Department included a photo of classified documents recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a raid earlier this month.

Jean-Pierre called for Republican lawmakers to attack the FBI after the Mar-a-Lago raid, which gained more attention Wednesday amid details about the treasure trove of classified material agents seized and even a Top Secret photo. documents found at the president’s private club.

After the Republicans tried to brand the Democrats as an opponent of law enforcement in 2020, they tried to do the same with the GOP.

“We don’t need to attack our brave men and women who protect our country and our communities,” she said.

“The president had just been amplified and emphasized that violence or threats of violence have absolutely no place in our society, which we must all agree on, regardless of your point of view.”

‘And so when you incite violence or when you’ making comments, as we’ve heard this weekend for some from some leadership and some members, members in elected offices, that’s a dangerous thing, and the president won’t shy away from calling out these kinds of comments,” she said. .