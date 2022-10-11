White House wants to downplay Biden’s 80th birthday

The White House wants to downplay President Joe Biden’s 80th birthday next month — marking the first time a US president turns octogenarian while in office.

Politico reported Tuesday that there are no plans for a blowout party to mark the occasion on Nov. 20, and that Biden will instead “just focus on work.”

That’s because the age of the president has become an easy line of attack for Republicans, which Biden didn’t help by recently looking around a room for a dead congresswoman and falling off his bike in the summer.

Late last month, the White House briefing room erupted with questions after Biden, on an off-campus hunger summit, apparently searched the room for the late Representative Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car accident in August.

‘Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She can’t be here,” Biden mused.

Press officer Karine Jean-Pierre tried to cover up the incident several times by saying that Walorski was ‘top of mind’.

This month, the percentage of voters who said they were “very concerned” about Biden’s mental health grew five points — from 36 percent in August to 41 percent in October. according to surveys conducted by the I&I/TIPP Poll.

President Joe Biden (left), walking the South Lawn with First Lady Jill Biden (right), isn’t expected to have a big birthday party until his 80th, which will mark the first time a president turns an octogenarian while in office

Overall, 64 percent of voters expressed some concern about Biden’s mental health in the October poll.

The White House has consistently blown away questions about Biden’s suitability for office.

“As President Biden has said, anyone who has questions about his age should just look to him: He has created record numbers of jobs, made NATO the strongest it has ever been, and the most significant track record since LBJ in less than a decade. half of one term. White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Politico. “I have no comment on whether Politico was invited to his birthday,” Bates added.

But Politico cited sources who admitted the president fatigued more easily — making him more prone to gaffes and his stutter.

Biden may be downplaying his 80th simply because of his busy schedule leading up to the big day.

The midterm elections will take place on November 8, after which the president is expected to make a two to three country tour in the following days, including to Bali, Indonesia for the G20.

He returns to Washington for Saturday, November 19, as his granddaughter Naomi will have her wedding on the White House South Lawn.

His birthday is the next day, a Sunday, when there is less press in the briefing room and the North Lawn.

The Bidens are calmer about birthdays than the Obamas. Last October, the president celebrated Vice President Kamala Harris’ birthday with flowers and a gift

Vice President Kamala Harris (left) received flowers and a photo of President Joe Biden (right) when she turned 57 in October

First Lady Jill Biden (right) celebrated her 70th birthday last June with a bike ride alongside President Joe Biden (left), who had taken her to their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

The Bidens generally hold more low-key birthday celebrations than their Democratic predecessors, the Obamas.

Last year, for Jill Biden’s 70th birthday, the president took her to their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for a midweek break, where they were spotted riding a bike and onlookers chanting “happy birthday” to the first lady.

When Vice President Kamala Harris turned 57 on October 20, the president brought her flowers and a gift to her office.

Former President Barack Obama made headlines when he hosted a star-studded bash in Martha’s Vineyard last August to mark his 60th birthday, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And during their White House tenure, First Lady Michelle Obama had a huge celebration to mark her 50th birthday on January 17.

Beyonce and John Legend performed, while Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Magic Johnson, Gladys Knight, Gayle King and Rachael Ray were among the guests.