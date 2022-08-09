White House still has nothing to say about Trump’s raid 20 hours later

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment at least 10 times on Tuesday about the federal raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

She repeatedly said she would not comment on FBI agents entering the former president’s private residence, saying only that President Joe Biden had no word from the Department of Justice that the raid was imminent.

“The president was not informed,” she said, “was not aware of it.”

“Nobody in the White House was given a warning,” she added.

In response to repeated questions, Jean-Pierre said time and again that the White House would not comment on the raid that had taken place the day before.

“We will not comment from this White House on any ongoing criminal investigation,” she said.

She declined to answer questions about the political implications of the raid.

Republicans blame politics in the game with the raid coming as Trump contemplates another run for the White House and the 2022 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress, in about 90 days.

Monday’s raid on Mar-a-Lago is said to be part of an investigation into whether Trump had classified documents with him when he left the White House.

The Justice Department and the FBI have repeatedly declined to comment.

Jean-Pierre declined to say whether Biden wanted Attorney General Merrick Garland to publicly explain the reason for the search, amid concerns over politicization of the investigation.

“The Justice Department is conducting an independent investigation and we leave all law enforcement matters to them,” she said. “We’re not involved.”

Jean-Pierre said Biden was aware of the raid from “public reports” but declined to provide further details. And she emphasized Biden’s commitment to keeping the Justice Department independent of the White House. Trump has been criticized for trying to influence DoJ investigations as president.

“The President in the White House learned about this FBI search from public reports we learned, as did the American public yesterday, and we had no prior knowledge of this activity. President Biden has been very clear before he was elected president and throughout his tenure at the Justice Department, he conducts his investigations independently,” she said.

She didn’t answer when asked if Garland approved of the raid.

“I have nothing left to share,” she said. “We weren’t informed about this.”

Republicans rushed to defend the former president.

Mike Pence, vice president under Trump and a potential rival for 2024, tweeted on Tuesday: “Yesterday’s action undermines public confidence in our justice system and Attorney General Garland must fully account to the American people for why this action has been taken. and he must do so immediately’

Eric Trump told Fox News that the Biden White House was the force behind the raid.

“This didn’t come from a local FBI field office in Palm Beach, Florida. Do you know this is coming from? This came from one place and one building, and that’s the White House in Washington, DC. They want to attack a man they see as his biggest threat, Biden’s biggest threat,” Eric Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday night.

Trump, in his lengthy statement Monday night when he raided, called it “prosecution misconduct, the arming of the justice system and an attack by radical left-wing Democrats who desperately do not want me to run for president in 2024, especially on the basis of from recent polls, and who will do anything to stop the Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

The Justice Department declined to say whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorized the search.

The FBI had notified U.S. Secret Service agents in Mar-a-Lago in advance, and they cooperated to let them into the property, NBC News reported. However, the Secret Service agents did not participate in any investigation or search.

This meant that the FBI didn’t have to break into the property or break into doors.

A search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are imminent or even expected, but it should be authorized by the court.

Garland and his DoJ are under heavy political pressure of their own — from Democrats who want the former president to be indicted to Republicans who will view any investigation as political in the election year.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy warned Garland about payback. He promised to investigate the raid if Republicans gain control of the House in November, which they expect to do.

Attorney General Garland, keep your documents and clear your calendar,” he said in a statement Monday night.

Police cars in front of Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday

Donald Trump was spotted leaving Trump Tower in New York on Monday night after announcing that his home in Mar-a-Lago had been raided by the FBI

The investigation focuses on material Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House. the New York Times particularly if he classified information in his private possession, which would be a violation of federal law.

Trump took 15 boxes of material with him in January 2021 after leaving Washington DC. Estate in South Florida, the AP reported.

The search focused on the area of ​​the club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are, CNN reported, noting that Trump’s personal attorney, Christinia Bobb, was present during the search.

And at a meeting in Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, Trump’s attorney showed federal investigators documents held on site, including some marked classified, the network noted.

The Justice Department would not say whether Attorney General Merrick Garland personally authorized the search, but it is highly unlikely that a raid on a former president would take place without the AG’s stamp of approval.

In February, the National Archives and Records Administration asked the DoJ to investigate whether the former president had violated federal law. There are multiple statutes governing classified information, including a law punishable by up to five years in prison, making it a crime to delete such information and keep it in an unauthorized location.

National Archives officials recovered 15 boxes of White House materials in mid-January at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Among the items Trump had to return were correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Trump described as “beautiful letters” and a handwritten letter former President Barack Obama left in the Oval Office for his successor.