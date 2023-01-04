White House: Southwest Airlines ‘failed’ customers after cancellations

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – If you’ve been impacted by Southwest Airlines’ cancellations and delays, look for an email from the company about the compensation they’re offering, in addition to what the government says the company is required to provide.

Southwest is doing everything it can to make amends to customers affected by flight cancellations and delays in the week after Christmas by offering them 25,000 frequent flyer miles. Southwest is also expanding companion passes and A-list status for some customers, but requires customers to create an account to claim the points.

The Biden administration says Southwest needs to do much more.

“Southwest Airlines has failed its customers,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. “Southwest needs to make their customers healthy by paying for bus flights, rental cars and trains to get people to their final destinations.”

Congress is also investigating the meltdown in the Southwest. Democrat Emmanuel Cleaver says the new chairman of the House transportation committee has already spoken with Southwest’s CEO to ensure customers are reimbursed.

“Southwest needs to give us some better answers,” said Representative Emmanuel Cleaver (D-MO). “The other step is to introduce some kind of guarantee that this will never happen again.”

Southwest apologizes, 25,000 frequent flyer points after holiday crisis



The White House says the Southwest Department of Transportation will also impose a fine if customers are not reimbursed. But Congressman Ro Khanna says the transportation department hasn’t done enough to address past issues and cancellations.

“Senator Sanders and I had asked for these fines six months ago,” Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) said. “That would have prompted Southwest Airlines not to put $6 billion into share buybacks, but to put that money into repairing the IT system.”