White House sounds alert on inbound Chinese investment

President Joe Biden has urged his administration to closely monitor incoming investment deals involving critical technologies such as semiconductors, as part of an ongoing effort to address security threats from China.

Biden issued an executive order Thursday to boost scrutiny of deals with foreign companies in high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology. It was addressed to the United States Committee on Foreign Investment, a multi-agency panel that examines inward investment for security risks.

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary who is chairing the Cfius trial, said the executive order would sharpen the government’s focus on protecting national security while maintaining an open investment policy.

“Strengthening our supply chains and protecting against foreign threats improves our national security,” Yellen said. “It also reaffirms Cfius’ mission to protect America’s technology leadership and the security of our citizens’ sensitive data from emerging threats.”

China was not named in the order. However, the industries mentioned are very similar to the list of high-tech sectors that the US believes are prime targets for Chinese espionage, including Beijing’s legal efforts to gain access to advanced technology, for example through a takeover that could later be used to target the US. threaten.

US intelligence agencies, led by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, launched a campaign last year to educate companies about links between Chinese companies and the country’s government, military and intelligence services. That effort focused on AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, chips and autonomous systems.

On a recent visit to London for talks with British intelligence and security officials, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned British companies that China and its espionage activities posed a more serious threat to Western companies than even advanced companies realized.

The order gave Cfius no new powers. But a senior U.S. official said it would “send a very clear public message to the private sector in a way that the commission’s day-to-day work often can’t about what some of the factors that we . . . are very focused on”.

In the order, Biden said Cfius officials should consider the impact of a transaction on the resilience of critical US supply chains, which has been one of his administration’s priorities.

The White House is also considering issuing an executive order to create a screening mechanism for outbound U.S. investments, just one of many efforts to make it more difficult for China to obtain advanced technology.

“We are looking at gaps in our existing toolkit, including whether it would be appropriate or appropriate to look at some targeted and narrowly defined requirements around . . . specific types of US investment in foreign competing countries,” the US official said.

While Cfius looks through incoming investment deals on a case-by-case basis, a second US official said the executive order was intended to emphasize that the commission should also investigate patterns that indicate security threats.

