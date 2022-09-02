White House slaps back at criticism for having Marines posted behind Biden during his speech

The White House went to war with the mainstream media after reporters criticized President Joe Biden for delivering his address to the nation on Thursday night with two Marines standing guard behind him.

While accusing the White House of political bias against Donald Trump and the GOP, the White House said Biden’s speech was not divisive and that his use of Marines as a backdrop did not politicize the military.

Biden’s team said the president did his “duty” by defending democracy.

‘The presence of the marines at’ [Biden’s] The speech was intended to show the deep and lasting respect the President has for these military personnel, for these ideals and for the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, press secretary of the United Nations. White House, during its briefing Friday.

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates pointed to several articles from media outlets such as CNN, CBS and Reuters that he believes are politically biased after reporters from those news sources spoke out against the display of violence.

Reporters accused Joe Biden of politicizing the military by having two Marines wait behind him during his speech Thursday night, which was largely seen as a political speech ahead of the 2022 midterm elections rather than a presidential speech.

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates came out in Biden’s defense, pointing out news articles that he says are also “political” because they cover the threat to American democracy — but there are no laws that say news outlets must remain apolitical

Biden made remarks Thursday night from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the “battle for the soul of the nation,” a plea two months before the midterm elections for voters to keep Democrats and anti-MAGA Republicans in office.

But viewers were quick to point out that what was supposed to be a unifying speech was actually quite divisive.

Many noted that the red backlighting and the clear presence of the Marines gave Biden a “demagogic” look reminiscent of “Nazi Germany.”

“Whatever you think of this speech, the military is supposed to be apolitical,” CNN host Brianna Keiler tweeted Thursday night. Placing uniformed Marines behind President Biden for a political speech is counterintuitive. It’s wrong for Democrats to do it. It’s wrong for Republicans to do it.”

Bates responded to the news anchor and military husband with, “Except it’s not political. Similarly, CNN is not political, but has given the same warnings.”

Bates fired back at reporters who claimed the speech and use of Marines was political by linking to articles from their own outlets

One of the SEAL Team Six members tweeted: ‘Imagine you’re one of these Marines’

He then linked to clips and articles from CNN “slaughtering” threats and events in which protesters “fight for” democracy.

Members of the US military must remain apolitical, meaning they cannot be used to promote candidates or political ideas.

“Imagine you’re one of these Marines,” tweeted former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, who was part of SEAL Team Six.

Biden’s speech was largely seen as a campaign speech as he rebuked Trump and the candidates he supports — in effect using the former president’s name in his criticism.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represented extremism that threatens the foundations of our republic,” Biden said during his address.

While he said he doesn’t think every Republican is “extreme” or a threat, he claimed Trump supporters are the problem with the country.

“There is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” he said. “And that’s a threat to this country.”

Ahead of Thursday night’s comments, the White House said Biden would deliver an “optimistic, not political speech.”

Regarding the use of two Marines to be in the background of his comments, CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe wrote: “Do you like or loathe what he said tonight, it should be noted: The president spoke tonight on the grounds of a national park, flanked by US Marines, and targeting its predecessor and members of the Republican Party directly and specifically.”

“Another thing we don’t see every day,” he added.

Bates replied, “No more political than this,” and linked to three articles from O’Keefe’s outlet on the topic of threats to American democracy.

The White House seems to argue that because news outlets are political in their coverage, they also have a “duty” to be political when it comes to defending their beliefs.

“Many major journalists have reported that the former president and his most loyal supporters in Congress pose a threat to democracy. They were trying to overthrow an election, including by force,” National Economic Council senior communications adviser Jesse Lee tweeted — and Bates repost.

Lee added: “The president bluntly described the same facts. It’s not ‘political’, it’s his duty.’