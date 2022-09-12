White House scrambles to avert rail strikes Friday that could wipe $2 BILLION from US economy a day

The Biden administration is scrambling to avoid a freight train strike by the end of the week, which could cost up to $2 billion a day, further choking supply chains and what the US Chamber of Commerce warned it would do. would be an ‘economic disaster’.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has canceled travel plans and the White House is holding crisis meetings.

Unions and railways have until Friday to negotiate contracts for tens of thousands of workers.

Failure can lead to strikes and exclusion of employers.

People familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that officials in the Biden administration have begun preparations for a possible shutdown and are warning of damage to the economy ahead of crucial midterm elections.

Joe Biden is updated on progress, including meetings led by the White House National Economic Council

The Department of Labor announced that Walsh had postponed the trip to Ireland so that he could remain involved in the talks.

“The parties continue to negotiate, and last night Secretary Walsh agreed again to urge the parties to reach a resolution that would prevent any closure of our rail system,” a Labor Department spokesman said.

“All parties must stay at the table, negotiate in good faith to resolve outstanding issues and reach an agreement.”

The battle showed what was at stake as the country continues to build from the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain shocks.

Biden has already established an emergency mediation council to prevent a crisis that critics say has been years in the making.

According to the Association of American Railroads, widespread disruptions could choke out food and fuel supplies, fuel inflation and cost $2 billion a day in lost economic output.

The US Chamber of Commerce wrote to Congress on Monday for action.

“A national rail strike would be an economic disaster – freezing the flow of goods, emptying shelves, closing workplaces and raising prices for both families and businesses, but that’s exactly what will happen in less than four days.” ” says Susan. Clark, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce.

With tricky midterm elections coming up, the timing couldn’t be worse.

“The last thing they want right now is a major strike in an important industry like this,” Dean Baker, a White House ally and co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, told the Washington Post.

“I think Biden will push really hard to get a deal.

“He will probably push the employer side, but I’m sure he’ll push the union side too…although the question is how hard he will be willing to pressure the workers.”

According to the National Railway Labor Conference, 8 out of 12 unions had reached a tentative agreement.

They were based on the recommendations of the presidential emergency council calling for 24 percent raises over five years, $5,000 in bonuses and an extra day of paid leave per year.

But those agreements don’t include some of the largest unions and more than half of the 115,000 workers involved in the negotiations.

As a result, railway companies have started executing shutdown plans.

On Sunday, Norfolk Southern, which has some 20,000 miles of routes through the east of the country, announced it was initiating emergency plans.

“While negotiations with the two tenacious unions continue, we still have no commitment not to strike and must act accordingly,” it said.