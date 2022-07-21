White House says Kamala Harris WAS a close contact with COVID-positive Biden

The White House said late Thursday afternoon that Vice President Kamala Harris was considered a “close contact” of President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

Harris spent the day – mostly masked – in Charlotte, North Carolina, headlining events about high-speed internet and reproductive rights.

Earlier, when news broke that Biden had finally contracted the coronavirus, a White House official said Harris had tested negative and was last in person with the president on Tuesday.

Harris had COVID-19 in late April.

“She spoke to the president on the phone this morning,” the official said. “Planning is going ahead as planned.”

“The vice president will remain masked on the advice of the White House medical team,” the official added.

Later Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the process to determine who was in close contact with Biden was underway.

“We have just started our process. We have just started our process, I don’t have a number to read to you,” Jean-Pierre said, peppered with questions about who was in close contact with the president.

A “close contact,” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is someone who is more than 15 minutes and less than 6 feet away from a person who tests positive for COVID-19.

The CDC says the status of a person wearing a mask is irrelevant.

The White House said Harris’s schedule would not change due to her status as a close contact with the president.

Because she is fully vaccinated, Harris only needs to be tested for COVID-19 around the five-day exposure to Biden to follow CDC guidelines.

The guidelines also say she must wear a mask for 10 days after Tuesday’s meeting with the president.

Biden’s positive test comes after he traveled to Massachusetts on Wednesday, received Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska at the White House on Tuesday and attended church on Sunday.

He returned from his maiden trip to the Middle East around midnight on Saturday, making stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Biden’s doctor said his symptoms were fatigue, a dry cough and a runny nose.

Jean-Pierre brushed aside the question of whether there were plans to hand over presidential power to Harris if the president’s COVID case got dramatically worse.

“The president has mild symptoms, he can conduct the affairs of the American people from the residence, and that’s what matters now,” Jean-Pierre said, then left the briefing room.