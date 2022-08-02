White House Retrofits Infrastructure Bill to Better Help Poor Communities

Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary, said his ultimate goal was to eliminate the benefits some counties have in gaining access to a wide variety of federal aid programs. “They need to learn how to play the game,” he said. “And they have to learn to play the game on multiple levels, with multiple departments.”

Beginning this month, experts from the EPA and the Department of Agriculture will work directly with local officials to prepare needs assessments and project lists, prepare the detailed proposals demanded by state governments, and ensure projects are executed efficiently.

The idea for the change, Mr Landrieu said, came from Mr Biden. In January, while on Air Force One, he read an article in The New York Times documenting the problems in Lowndes County. He then instructed his assistants to make sure the issues were resolved “right now,” Mr. Landrieu and Mr. Vilsack said.

“You can’t just send money and hope that the states and the locals come together,” Mr Landrieu added. “It’s important to be on the ground to be sure.”

Environmentalists, who have been urging federal officials for years to take a more active role in helping these regions, said the initiative was welcome news but wouldn’t work long-term unless the White House remained involved indefinitely.

“I think this is the beginning, and only a first step, and not an end in itself,” said Catherine Coleman Flowers, an Alabama and MacArthur resident, whose 2020 book “Waste” highlighted the Lowndes County sanitation crisis.