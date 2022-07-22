White House rejects criticism of not making Biden’s doctor available

The White House is pushing back criticism from journalists who question why President Joe Biden’s doctor isn’t addressing the press while the president has COVID-19.

‘We are fully committed to transparency here. You will receive each day written communication from Dr. O’Connor hear,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID Response Coordinator, Friday morning on CNN.

Jha added: ‘We are all in pretty constant contact with each other.’

“I will talk to the president every day. That combination means the American people get a very full, complete picture of how the president is doing,” he said.

CNN’s John Berman then asked Jha to confirm that there were no plans to send the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, speak directly to the press.

“You know, dr. O’Connor is going to share his information,” Jha replied, adding that the public will be hearing about him and Biden’s top medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, could expect. “So I think you’ll be hearing from several of us.”

CNN’s John Berman (left) asked Dr. Ashish Jha (right), White House COVID Response Coordinator, why the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, not publicly speaking about President Joe Biden’s COVID condition

Instead, O’Connor sent letters documenting Biden’s COVID case to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who then passed them on to the public.

Jha said that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, would also speak publicly about Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis

During Thursday’s White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was told by longtime National Journal White House correspondent George Condon that the Biden administration violated precedent by Biden’s doctor not directly entering the room. to be addressed.

“None of you saw the president today,” Condon told Jean-Pierre and Jha. “None of you treat the president.”

The question is, when will Dr. O’Connor out? Because just making a statement and shielding him from questions would be the least [amount of] transparency of every White House in 50 years on a presidential illness,” the reporter said.

Jean-Pierre responded with a ‘wow’.

I strongly disagree with your last statement. Completely disagree with your last statement,’ she replied.

“So we’re doing this very differently – very different from, I’d say, the previous administration. And I’m happy to have that conversation with you,” she added.

During the hospitalization of former President Donald Trump for COVID in October 2020, then-President Dr. Sean Conley short reporters outside of Walter Reed.

However, Conley presented Trump’s plight in a better light than White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to reporters moments later.

Meadows, who tried to go “background” with journalists — meaning he wouldn’t be identified by name — even though he was photographed speaking to them, said Trump was going through a “very worrisome” period the day after he came out positive. had tested, and faced a “critical” next two days in his COVID battle.

“We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” Meadows said.

Conley also declined to answer a number of questions, including whether Trump needed supplemental oxygen and how high the Republican president’s fever was running.

Trump caught COVID before vaccines were rolled out.

His age and weight put him at greater risk of serious illness.

Trump was treated with remdesivir and Regeneron’s experimental antibody treatment.

In February 2021, The New York Times released an investigation that showed Trump was much sicker from COVID than the White House showed.

Meadows’ book also revealed that Trump tested positive for COVID prior to his first debate against Biden — that was two days before the White House announced a positive test.

Later, Meadows said he believed an early positive test was a false positive.