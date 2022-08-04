White House plans to declare monkeypox outbreak a state of emergency 

The Biden administration plans to declare a public health emergency on Thursday afternoon over the monkeypox outbreak in the country as the number of confirmed cases in the US has risen to 6,600.

Officials close to the matter say the move will provide “greater flexibility” in how vaccines are distributed, and regulators will speed up the approval of drugs against the virus.

It is expected to be declared at a press conference scheduled later in the day by Health and Human Services Minister Xavier Becerra, the Washington Post reported after talks with two sources close to the case.

New York, California and Illinois have all declared public health emergencies during the outbreak. The World Health Organization made the statement two weeks ago, after the virus was reported in 70 countries where it is not endemic.

The monkeypox outbreak in America has become the largest in the world, with a total of 6,600 cases reported in 48 states. No deaths have been recorded in the US so far, but there are four outside Africa, including two in Spain.

Nearly all cases are among gay or bisexual men, but there is “great concern” that monkeypox – which is spread through physical contact – could reach more vulnerable groups. So far, at least five cases have been recorded in children, who are more at risk of serious illness from the virus.

Federal officials have so far been criticized for a delayed response to the virus, potentially allowing it to spread indefinitely for weeks before expanding access to testing and rolling out vaccines to the population. Currently, the country can carry out up to 80,000 monkey pox tests per day.

Federal officials were expected to make the statement last week amid alarm over the ever-increasing number of infections.

But initially, discussions in the White House dragged on, though officials now appear ready to make the statement as part of an effort to contain the virus.

A press conference on the situation was initially scheduled for 11:15 am today, but this morning it was postponed for three hours.

Timeline of monkey pox in the United States 1958: Monkeypox is discovered when an outbreak of a smallpox-like disease occurs in monkeys kept for research. 1970: The first human case of the disease has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was later discovered in a number of other Central and West African countries. 2003: America’s former largest monkeypox outbreak occurs. A total of 47 people have been infected after contact with prairie dogs that contracted the disease on a farm. July, 2021: Case of monkey pox discovered in the US in a citizen who had recently returned from Nigeria. Nov 2021: Monkeypox is detected on another US resident who recently returned from Nigeria. May 2022: A man in Massachusetts is diagnosed with monkey pox, which is the first case in the current outbreak. There are now more than 2,000 cases across the country. July, 2022: The first cases are confirmed in children and a pregnant woman, who are more at risk for the virus. August, 2022: America to declare public health emergency over outbreak after case count hits world’s highest.

It will also be attended by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Robert Fenton, the White House monkeypox response coordinator, and other senior officials.

The HHS was not immediately available for comment.

New York — which is also the national hot spot — became the first state to declare a state of emergency over the virus this weekend, as the government said it was struggling to get enough doses of the vaccine.

New York has so far registered more than 1,600 cases, mostly in New York City, followed by California (826) and Illinois (547).

At the other end of the scale, only Montana and Wyoming — both very rural — have yet to report a first patient with the disease.

Experts warn that monkeypox has been spreading under the radar in the US for some time, pointing to anecdotal reports from Spain of a similar then-undiagnosed disease in February — or three months before the first cases were noticed.

dr. William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, told DailyMail.com yesterday that the virus is now “very widespread” in the US and “out of control.”

He also said there was “huge concern” it could spread to other groups – such as children and pregnant women – who are much more vulnerable to the disease.

America has so far discovered five cases in children, the latest in a child from Los Angeles, California. Two children have also tested positive for monkey pox in Indiana, while cases have been discovered in a toddler in California and a baby ‘travelling through Washington DC’

All are believed to have been infected through ‘household contacts’, including parents and house visitors.

A pregnant woman in the US has also tested positive for the virus, but has not passed the virus on to her now-born baby. Experts say it poses the greatest risk early in pregnancy, as it can lead to developmental disabilities in the fetus.

The map above shows the states that have reported monkeypox infections up to August 2, the latest available date. It reveals that almost everyone has discovered it now except Montana and Wyoming

JULY 20 (left) and JULY 27 (right): The CDC will begin reporting many more cases once testing ramps up. It has logged over a hundred every working day for the past few weeks

JUNE 22 (left) and JULY 6 (right): The virus was discovered in even more states and in greater numbers after celebrations for Pride. It is mainly found in gay or bisexual men

MAY 18 (left) and JUNE 8 (right): The above maps show which states have detected cases of monkeypox virus as it began to spread across the United States

Asked about its spread to more vulnerable groups, Hanage said this was a “big question” that caused “a lot of concern.”

“It is undeniably true that the virus can infect other groups,” he said.[but] it is not clear how sustainable transport is within those other groups.’

The population as a whole remains at low risk, but [officials] will have to watch very closely to check how much transmission can take place within the other networks.

The CDC has been repeatedly criticized for its slow response to the outbreak, with it appearing to repeat many of the same mistakes it did with Covid.

It took weeks for the agency to ramp up testing, starting with barely a hundred a day, and doctors left with hours of paperwork to get an approved Pap smear to be sent to labs.

But they have now signed five commercial labs, increasing the capacity from up to 1,000 to 10,000 tests that can be processed per day. Doctors are also encouraged to send cotton swabs forward.

There have also been problems accessing vaccines, with many states saying they have received too little from the national supply.

Thousands have been distributed to date, but most of the shots available when the disease first struck have spent weeks in Denmark while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed a factory inspection.

