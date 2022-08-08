White House lightning strike: Non-profit worker celebrating birthday is sole survivor

A nonprofit employee has been named as the lone survivor of a lightning strike outside the White House that killed three people.

Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had recruited tourists in Lafayette Park across the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday.

Her family says she was so badly injured that she was hooked up to a ventilator after the storm and waited for her husband to pick her up to celebrate her birthday.

She survived the strike that killed Brooks Lambertson, 29, a VP at City National Bank, and James and Donna Mueller, 76 and 75, who were visiting the capital for their 56th wedding anniversary.

The group hid under a tree during a summer storm that was then struck by lightning, with that flash captured on camera.

Amber was rushed to hospital in critical condition and put on a ventilator because she was having trouble breathing.

Her mother Julie Escudero confirmed that her daughter was able to take a few steps last night after being taken off the machine.

Amber Escudero-Kontostathis had planned to celebrate her 28th birthday on the day of the strike and was waiting for her husband to pick her up for dinner.

Brooks Lambertson, 29, and James and Donna Mueller, 76 and 75, were all killed by lightning strikes in DC on Thursday

She had recruited tourists in Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn and encouraged them to help people in Ukraine before last Thursday’s strike.

She wrote online that they were trying to get counseling services for the volunteer, who would like to return to work as soon as possible.

Julie said, “Amber is literally blowing all the doctors away with the progress her body is making. She leaves the ICU today at 4 o’clock. She stays in the burn center, but just not in the ICU

“Amber was able to take a few steps last night; it was painful, but her will is strong!!

“Please pray that she will be able to take a few more steps today than yesterday.

“Please pray that the pain is manageable. She is in a lot of pain!! The nurses took her to the shower when we were just on the phone with us.

“They told her it will be painful. We also need prayers to be strong and calm and to say the right words to help her relax.

“Her short-term memory is still getting better, baby steps. I feel like we saw improvement in that yesterday.

A GoFundMe has been set up on her behalf to help her pay the medical bills, and has raised more than $36,000

The lightning bolt struck DC on Thursday. It hit across the street from the White House

Her family said she’s “blowing all the doctors away” with her progress, and she was initially placed on a ventilator because she was having trouble breathing

“She didn’t ask the same questions every 20 minutes; it took about 2 to 3 hours. That’s huge!’

The family added that Amber is “very scared” and continues to ask what happened to her and suffers from “surviving dependents”.

In tribute to Lambertson, a statement from the City National Bank said he had managed sponsorship for the bank for the past three years.

Previously, he did marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, with the bank saying, “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity.

“His sudden loss is devastating to all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have come in from across the country.”

Lambertson attended high school in Folsom, Northern California, and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Four people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a lightning strike in Washington’s Lafayette Square near the White House

Officers from the US Secret Service and US Park Police, who are regularly present in the square, immediately came to the aid of the victims

The Muellers were high school sweethearts who traveled to Washington from their home in Janesville, Wisconsin, to celebrate more than half a century together.

“They were high school cuties,” their niece Michelle McNett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “they had a whole itinerary. They would be at Mount Vernon today.”

Jim still owned and worked at a drywall company, although he was largely retired. Donna was a retired schoolteacher.

“Both would do anything for family or friends,” McNett said. “Jim would give you the shirt off his back.”

Secret service agents and the US park police saw the strike and immediately came to the aid of the victims, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for DC Fire and EMS. They performed CPR on the injured before taking them to a nearby hospital.

Maggiolo said it was likely that the four people caught in the incident were trying to take shelter under the nearby tree when the storm passed just before 7pm.

The fire service and EMS spokesperson noted that trees are not the ideal shelter during thunderstorms.

“Trees are not safe places,” Maggiolo said. “Anyone seeking shelter under a tree is a very dangerous place to be.”

Chris Vagasky, an analyst for a national lightning network, told the Washington Post that there were a total of six “power surges” hitting the same point near the White House at 6:49 PM within half a second of each other.

Images blurred by the heavy rain show the fatal bolt striking across the street from the White House, which can be seen in the background

Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park located immediately north of the White House, is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months

A heavy thunderstorm swept through the capital late in the day.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area between 6:30 PM and 7:15 PM and warned of gusts of wind up to 60 mph.

Temperatures in Washington exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, though, with the high humidity, the heat felt like over 100F, forecasters said.

The powerful storms that continue the heat have caused flooding in Baltimore and led to widespread power outages in Maryland, with Governor Larry Hogan reporting more than 50,000 power outages in the state Thursday night.