White House insists two quarters of contracted GDP is not a recession

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the country will not enter a recession, doubling down on his administration’s insistence that two-quarters of the economic decline is not one — even if it fits the technical definition.

“I don’t think we’re going into a recession,” he told reporters at a virtual meeting at the White House.

“The employment rate is still the lowest we’ve had in history. I hope we move from this rapid growth to steady growth. And so we’re going to see that we’re going to see some come down. But I don’t think, God willing, we won’t have a recession,” he said.

The Biden administration has fanned out economic officials and written a detailed blog post ahead of Thursday’s quarterly gross domestic product data, which could show a second quarter in a row of economic decline.

“As for the technical definition, it’s not a recession, the technical definition takes into account a much broader spectrum of data points,” Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, told CNN Monday morning.

Some economists argue that the country is already in a mild recession based on data from the Federal Reserve.

And Wall Street is bracing for a slew of economic reports this week — an announcement on Fed interest rates on Wednesday, its GDP report on Thursday and consumer confidence on Friday — that will be used to argue whether the country is on track. to a recession or is already there.

Deutsche Bank suggested in its note to customers that the flow of information “will leave you breathless.”

Two consecutive quarters of economic decline are considered a ‘technical recession’. First-quarter gross domestic product for 2022 fell 1.5% year-on-year – worse than expected.

But in a blog post White House officials, posted Monday, claim a recession is determined based on “a holistic view of the data — including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production and incomes.”

They state that “on the basis of this data, it is unlikely that the GDP decline in the first quarter of this year — even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter — points to a recession.”

Biden is being hammered in the polls for his stewardship of the post-pandemic economy.

His job ratings have plummeted into the 1930s, with voters citing dissatisfaction with inflation – which is at a 40-year high – as a primary reason. Democrats fear those numbers will translate into big losses in the November polls when control of Congress is at stake.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs lowered its second-quarter GDP outlook to just 0.7%, down from its earlier expectation of a 1.9% rise.

In addition, the Atlanta Federal Reserve updated its GDPNow tracker earlier this month to show a projected 1.9% decline in the second quarter.

And the Federal Reserve is expected to announce another sharp hike in its benchmark interest rate this week. Usually in a time of economic slowdown, the Fed would cut rates or stop raising them, but the country’s central bank is trying to curb rampant inflation that is driving up food, gas and housing prices across the country.

The Fed is expected to impose a second consecutive three-quarter-point hike, raising the key rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. It is the fourth rate hike since March.

Such measures by the Fed make it more expensive to take out a mortgage or a car or business loan. In turn, consumers and businesses are likely to borrow and spend less, causing the economy to cool.

‘The labor market is now very strong. Even in the last three months alone, the net number of jobs averaged 375,000. This is not an economy in recession,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Wells Fargo economists said they expect the Fed’s aggressive moves to accelerate the timeline for a “moderate” recession, which they predicted will begin soon and last until mid-2023.

Whether inflation peaks this summer or fall matters less to us than the endurance of inflation, regardless of when it peaks. Erosion is accelerating and the path to recession appears to have sharpened the trajectory for the US and a little later for the eurozone,” the company wrote.

Some economists argue the country is already in a mild recession, citing Atlanta Federal Reserve data and a decline in consumer spending likely linked to inflation and a rise in new covid cases.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, a non-profit organization, formally determines whether or not the country is in recession.

It defines a recession as a “significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy and lasting for more than a few months.”

Government officials argue that there are more factors involved in the economy than GDP shows.

“In practical terms, what matters to the American people is whether they have a little economic breathing room, whether they have more job opportunities, whether their wages go up,” Deese said on CNN.

“And I think we need to train that focus on that rather than on some kind of technical discussions about backward data,” he added.

The administration also argues that jobs are typically added to the economy during a recession.

Still, she admitted, “the economy is slowing.”

“This is not an economy in recession, but we are in a transition period where growth is slowing,” she said.

“I would be surprised if the NBER declared this period a recession, even though there has been two quarters of negative growth. We have a very strong labor market. If you create almost 400,000 jobs a month, it’s not a recession,” Yellen argued.