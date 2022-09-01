White House insists Biden’s speech tonight will be ‘optimistic’ and NOT political 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insinuated on Thursday that Americans who disagree with the “majority” are “extreme” and insisted that President Biden’s speech “soul of the nation” is “optimistic” and will be ‘not political’.

The president will weigh his attacks on “extreme MAGA Republicans” and the threat to democracy in his primetime address at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

His comments 10 weeks before the midterm elections will push for voter participation in an effort to keep Democrats in control of Congress and will target the wing of the GOP that he has compared to semi-fascists.

Jean-Pierre said the president will talk about protecting freedom and those who disagree are “extreme.”

“If you’re not with where the majority of Americans are, then, you know, that’s extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking,” she said at the press conference on Thursday.

She cited as examples those who push for a complete ban on abortion – with no exceptions – and those who attack democracy and incite violence.

She said the speech, which begins at 8 p.m. ET, will be optimistic in tone and not political.

“It’s not a political speech,” Jean-Pierre said.

“What we’re going to hear from him is how we can move the country forward. That will be the focus of tonight’s speech,” she said. “It will be optimistic, it will be hopeful, but it will also clarify what is going on right now.”

Biden’s approval rating was 40 percent in a Quinnipiac University poll Thursday.

That’s a nine-point increase since the last poll, and follows other polls showing Biden’s approval rating, which was in the mid-1930s, on an upward trend.

The White House said Biden’s speech is not specifically aimed at Donald Trump (above) but at his supporters who have embraced his lie that he won the 2020 election

The president will use his remarks to target the Republican Party and in particular the supporters of former President Donald Trump, who portrays Biden as extremists who want to take away American rights.

And in his speech, Biden will frame the November congressional election, in which Democrats are trying to maintain control of Congress, as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.”

He will talk about the importance of involvement. He will talk about voter participation,” said Jean-Pierre.

But the speech is not specifically aimed at Trump, but at his supporters who have embraced his lie that he won the 2020 election.

“This is so much broader, so much bigger than any party, than any person,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden will use historical background to make his point: He will speak outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, the place where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were discussed and adopted by America’s founding fathers.

The former president remains a force to be reckoned with in the Republican Party, which exerts its influence in primaries across the country, where his MAGA supporters can make or break a candidate.

Trump’s record in those races is mixed – he took out his main target, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, down in her August primary, but other Republicans who voted for his impeachment have advanced to primary wins.

And now there are rumblings of concerns from some in the GOP leadership, who fear the federal inquiry into whether Trump took secret White House documents will affect them at the November ballot.

But Trump still has his defenders.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a close ally of Trump, announced that he would speak Thursday afternoon in Scranton, Pennsylvania to anticipate Biden’s comments.

McCarthy will attack Biden’s own harsh words about Republicans.

“When the president speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines should be out of his mouth to apologize for defaming tens of millions of Americans as ‘fascists,'” he will say.

“What Joe Biden doesn’t understand is that the soul of America is the tens of millions of hardworking people, loving families and law-abiding citizens he vilified simply because they wanted a stronger, safer, and more prosperous country,” McCarthy said. will notice.

And Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel said Biden’s “agenda has pitted neighbors against each other, rewarded the rich and punished working families, and trampled on the rights and freedoms of Americans.” Joe Biden is the chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democratic Party: one of division, disgust and hostility towards half the country.”

Trump will be in Pennsylvania on Saturday when he holds a campaign rally for the state’s senate and governor candidates in Wilkes-Barre.

Meanwhile, democratic hopes for the midterms are growing. a new Wall Street Journal poll on Thursday showed the party has made gains among independent voters and Americans have a better picture of President Biden, who has seen his approval rating rise in recent weeks.

Biden has targeted Trump supporters as he campaigns for Democrats.

The president accused Trump and “extreme” Republicans of “semi-fascism” during a fundraising campaign for Democrats in August.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told about 100 wealthy donors. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underlies — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism.”

Biden said Trump and MAGA Republicans were “destroying America.”

Biden kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign in Philadelphia in a speech in May 2019.

And he has said he was inspired to run for president after the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a clash between white supremacists and counterprotesters left three dead and dozens injured.

He has maintained his ‘soul of democracy’ argument throughout the last campaign and into his early years in the presidency.

On the first anniversary of the January 6 Uprising at the Capitol, Biden said the country was in a battle for its soul.

“I have said it many times and it is no more true or real than when we think about the events of January 6: We are in a battle for the soul of America. A battle that, by the grace of God and the goodness and courtesy – and the greatness of this nation, we will win,” Biden said in Capitol remarks.

President Biden will speak outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, site where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were discussed and adopted by America’s founding fathers

Joe Biden, along with Jill Biden, kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign at a May 2019 rally in Philadelphia

Thursday night’s speech in Philadelphia will be Biden’s third in the battlefield state of Pennsylvania in a week.

Biden was in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to talk about supporting law enforcement.

And Monday, the president will campaign with Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman at the Pittsburgh Labor Day parade.