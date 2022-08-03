White House insist there is a ‘small number’ after al-Zawahiri strike

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby now emphasizes that the number of al-Qaeda hiding in Afghanistan under the Taliban shield is not “very large” a year after President Biden insisted the terrorist group “disappeared” was out of the country.

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike on Monday while hiding in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital and most populous city, at the home of a high-ranking Taliban leader.

Kirby said Zawahiri, who had a heavy hand in the 9/11 attacks, had been hiding not in the remote mountains but in bustling Kabul since December 2021, just four months after the US withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over. .

When asked how many al-Qaeda members were still hiding in Afghanistan, Kirby told Fox News. ‘America’s Newsroom’: “I don’t want to get too specific, we don’t believe the number is very large and we are monitoring it as closely as we can.”

Kirby then said it was “not true” to insist that the Biden administration claimed al-Qaeda was “gone” at the time of the US’s withdrawal in August 2021.

“We were very honest about the fact that al-Qaeda was already present in Afghanistan even before we left,” he said.

However, President Biden insisted that al-Qaeda was “gone” at the time.

“We went to Afghanistan with the express purpose of getting rid of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and getting Osama bin Laden. And we did,” he told reporters on August 20, 2021.

Biden had set August 31 as the deadline for US troops to leave the country. Amid phone calls to postpone that deadline, he said, “What interest do we have in Afghanistan right now, with Al Qaeda gone?”

In June, UN security intelligence experts revealed that al-Qaeda enjoyed a “safe haven” in Afghanistan under the Taliban and warned that the country could once again become a base for international terrorist attacks.

The Taliban formed ties with al-Qaeda between 1996 and 2001, when the Islamist group ruled Afghanistan.

Al-Qaeda reportedly paid the Taliban $20 million each year to operate in Afghanistan, while the group orchestrated its attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

During the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the US targeted and splintered al-Qaida, forcing leaders to go into hiding. As the Taliban and al-Qaida spread across the region, many worked together and regrouped into factions, with ISIS emerging in 2014.

In 2020, the Taliban signed the Doha Peace Agreement with the administration of Donald Trump, saying they would keep ISIS and al-Qaeda out of Afghanistan.

But critics at the time said the Taliban would be a “safe haven” for terrorist groups.

The killing provided chilling confirmation of those fears, with even Biden officials warning that the Taliban had violated the Doha Agreement.

By housing and providing shelter to the leader of Al Qaeda in Kabul, the Taliban have grossly violated the Doha Agreement and have repeatedly assured the world that they would not allow terrorists to use Afghan territory to attack the endanger the security of other countries,” said the minister. of State Antony Blinken said in a statement just after Biden announced the operation from the White House.

The Taliban, in turn, accused the US of violating the Doha Agreement with the drone strike, which they called a “violation of international standards.”

Officials have said they believe senior Taliban officials were aware of Zawahiri’s presence at the villa in Kabul’s Shirpur district.

Zawahiri’s assassination eliminates the 71-year-old Egyptian who more than anyone else shaped al-Qaeda, first as Osama bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor.

Together, he and bin Laden turned the weapons of the jihadist movement at the United States and carried out the deadliest attack ever on American soil: the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

When the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 destroyed al-Qaeda’s safe haven, scattering, killing and imprisoning its members, al-Zawahiri ensured the survival of al-Qaeda.

He rebuilt his leadership in the Afghan-Pakistan border region and installed allies as lieutenants in key positions.