White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Tuesday that eligible Americans should get the updated COVID-19 boosters by Halloween to have maximum protection from the coronavirus by Thanksgiving and the holidays, as it warned of a “challenging” virus season ahead.

dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 coordinator, said the US has the resources, both in vaccines and treatments, to largely eradicate serious illness and death from the virus, but stressed that this is only the case. when people do their part.

“We are not powerless in the face of these challenges,” he said. “What happens this winter is up to us.”

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say only about 11.5 million Americans have received the updated shots, which are intended to provide a boost of protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the BA. 5 variant that is dominant around the world. Jha said studies suggest that if more Americans get the updated vaccines, “we could save hundreds of lives every day this winter.”

According to CDC data, more than 330 people die each day on average from COVID-19, with a death toll of more than 1.05 million in the US.

Recognizing the slower pace of vaccinations, Jha said, “we expected September to be a month where it would just start ramping up.” He added that the White House expects more Americans to get the updated boosters this month around the time they get their vaccinations. annual flu shots. He also stressed that they should try to protect them quickly when they get together with family and friends.

“I think people should get vaccinated before Halloween,” he said.

Jha criticized Congress for denying the White House’s $22 billion budget request for virus response, saying it has prevented the US from stockpiling tests to use in the event of another winter surge.

“You can’t fight a deadly virus without resources,” he said, “and Congressional inaction is really precious.”

