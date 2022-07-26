White House doubles down on economy ahead of tough GDP report

The White House is doubling down on its argument that two-quarters of the economic decline doesn’t mean a recession, as President Joe Biden’s administration braces for hard GDP figures to come out Thursday.

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, spent most of Tuesday’s press conference at the White House stating that while the economy is slowing, it is not in a recession.

He argued that the government’s goal was “to transition from a historically strong recovery to a period of more stable and steady growth.”

“We are now in that transition period,” he said, arguing that the United States is “in a stronger position than virtually any other country in the world.”

The government has struggled to make it clear that the economy is not in a ‘technical recession’ – defined as two quarters of economic slowdown.

Thursday’s quarterly gross domestic product data could show a second quarter in a row of economic decline. First-quarter GDP for 2022 fell at a rate of 1.5% year-on-year – worse than expected.

The Biden team points to high job growth in the country, which is typically a sign of economic strength. But at the other end of the economic spectrum, consumers are facing the highest inflation rate in 40 years and the Fed is expected to raise interest rates again on Wednesday, making it more expensive to get a car or home loan.

Deese said that despite inflation, the US is better off compared to countries experiencing a “famine.”

“Obviously the high prices are hitting Americans hard, but in a way that’s different for some places facing famine,” he said.

National Economic Council director Brian Deese spent most of the White House press conference on Tuesday arguing that while the economy is slowing, it is not in recession.

Brian Deese said that despite inflation, the US is better off compared to countries facing a ‘famine’. “Obviously the high prices hit Americans very hard, but they are in a way that is different for some places facing famine,” he said.

Deese reiterated his argument that ‘two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession. It’s not a definition economists traditionally rely on.’

He pointed to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a non-profit organization that reports whether or not the country is in recession. The group defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that is dispersed throughout the economy and persists for more than a few months.”

Biden’s has spent the past few days trying to get ahead of the string of bad numbers expected this week: an announcement on Fed interest rates on Wednesday, the GDP report on Thursday and consumer confidence data on Friday.

Biden himself said Monday that the country is not going into a recession.

“I don’t think we’re going into a recession,” he told reporters at a virtual meeting at the White House.

“The employment rate is still the lowest we’ve had in history. I hope we move from this rapid growth to steady growth. And so we’re going to see that we’re going to see some come down. But I don’t think, God willing, we won’t have a recession,” he said.

However, some economists argue that the country is already in a mild recession based on data from the Federal Reserve.

President Joe Biden’s administration insists that two-quarters of the economic downturn is not a recession, even though it meets the technical definition of one

But in a blog post White House officials, posted Monday, claim a recession is determined based on “a holistic view of the data — including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production and incomes.”

They argue that “on the basis of this data, it is unlikely that the GDP decline in the first quarter of this year — even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter — points to a recession.”

Biden is being hammered in the polls for his stewardship of the post-pandemic economy.

His job ratings have plummeted into the 1930s, with voters citing dissatisfaction with inflation – which is at a 40-year high – as a primary reason. Democrats fear those numbers will translate into big losses in the November polls when control of Congress is at stake.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs lowered its second-quarter GDP outlook to just 0.7%, down from its earlier expectation of a 1.9% rise.

In addition, the Atlanta Federal Reserve updated its GDPNow tracker earlier this month to show a projected 1.9% decline in the second quarter.

And the Federal Reserve is expected to announce another sharp hike in its benchmark interest rate this week. Usually in a time of economic slowdown, the Fed would cut rates or stop raising them, but the country’s central bank is trying to curb rampant inflation that is driving up food, gas and housing prices across the country.

The Fed is expected to impose a second consecutive three-quarter-point hike, raising the key rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. It is the fourth rate hike since March.

Such measures by the Fed make it more expensive to take out a mortgage or a car or business loan. In turn, consumers and businesses are likely to borrow and spend less, causing the economy to cool.

‘The labor market is now very strong. Even in the last three months alone, the net number of jobs averaged 375,000. This is not an economy in recession,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Wells Fargo economists said they expect the Fed’s aggressive moves to accelerate the timeline for a “moderate” recession, which they predicted will begin soon and last until mid-2023.

Whether inflation peaks this summer or fall matters less to us than the endurance of inflation, regardless of when it peaks. Erosion is accelerating and the path to recession appears to have sharpened the trajectory for the US and a little later for the eurozone,” the company wrote.

Some economists argue the country is already in a mild recession, citing Atlanta Federal Reserve data and a decline in consumer spending likely linked to inflation and a rise in new covid cases.

Government officials argue that there are more factors involved in the economy than GDP shows.

“In practical terms, what matters to the American people is whether they have a little economic breathing room, whether they have more job opportunities, whether their wages go up,” Deese said on CNN.

“And I think we need to train that focus on that rather than on some kind of technical discussions about backward data,” he added.

The administration also argues that jobs are typically added to the economy during a recession.

‘The labor market is now very strong. Even in the last three months alone, the net number of jobs averaged 375,000. This is not an economy in recession,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Still, she admitted, “the economy is slowing.”

“This is not an economy in recession, but we are in a transition period where growth is slowing,” she said.

“I would be surprised if the NBER declared this period a recession, even though there has been two quarters of negative growth. We have a very strong labor market. If you create almost 400,000 jobs a month, it’s not a recession,” Yellen argued.