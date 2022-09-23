White House ‘disagrees’ with World Bank president who dodged climate question

<!–

Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday the White House “disagrees” with World Bank president David Malpass over his comments that dodged a question about human causes of climate change.

The White House press secretary made the comment during her daily news conference, following a report that members of the Biden administration are considering a move to try to eliminate the Trump-nominated official — a report she declined to explicitly confirm whether or not. to deny.

She also declined to say that President Joe Biden has confidence in Malpass and even pointed to the challenges of removing him.

“We disagree with President Malpass’s comments. We expect the World Bank to be a global leader in climate emissions,” she said.

She said the Treasury Department, which oversees US interactions with global credit institutions, “has made that expectation clear and will continue to put it to the World Bank’s leadership.”

When one questioner noted that she didn’t say Biden had confidence in him, Jean-Pierre replied, “Removing you will require a majority of shareholders. So that’s something to keep in mind. The US believes that the world must be a full partner in achieving the aggressive global climate agenda, poverty reduction and sustainable development… But again, removal would require a majority of stakeholders. It’s a partnership.’

She was referring to the Bank’s board of directors, which has the power to remove.

Malpass has been under fire since the official, appointed by Trump in 2019, asked a question this week at a climate forum about whether “man-made fossil fuel combustion is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet.”

Malpass’ initial answer was, ‘I don’t even know. I’m not a scientist and that’s not a question.’ He appeared at a New York Times event during Climate Week in New York.

Administration officials are “deeply concerned” by the comments and are considering steps to oust him, according to axios.

It comes at a time when the Biden administration is making climate change a top priority, with the newly passed Inflation Adjustment Act shoving $375 billion into climate initiatives.

He wouldn’t answer when moderator and Times reporter David Gelles asked him twice, “Would you like to answer the question?”

It was prompted by former Vice President Al Gore who called Malpass a “climate denier.”

Later, in an attempt to clean up CNN‘, Malpass denied the charges. He said he was “not a denier” and told the network, “I don’t know the political rationale behind that. It is clear that greenhouse gas emissions come from man-made sources, including fossil fuels, methane, agricultural use and industrial use. And so we’re working hard to change that.

He also sought a new excuse offered: “I don’t always go out of my way to answer the questions or hear what the questions are.”

Trump nominated Malpass, then a Treasury official, for the post in 2019

President Joe Biden has signed a new law that will send billions to climate programs, including programs to boost electric vehicle production

Trump nominated Malpass to head the World Bank after his protracted criticism of the international credit institution.

In 2010, Malpass said he didn’t believe carbon from human activity was warming the planet New York Times reported at the time.

He is serving a five-year term and was confirmed by a bank executive.