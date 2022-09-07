White House DEFENDS Homeland Security following damning report on vetting ‘flaws’ for Afghans

<!–

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the “rigorous” US screening process for Afghan refugees after a homeland security chief found that the agency had granted parole to evacuees who “had not been fully vetted.”

She was asked on Wednesday about a damn new report by the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security, who found that DHS lacked “critical data to properly screen, vet and inspect evacuees” following the sudden US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

According to the report by DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, we determined that certain information used to investigate evacuees through U.S. government databases, such as name, date of birth, identification number, and travel document information, was inaccurate, incomplete, or missing. .

“We also found that CBP has admitted or paroled evacuees who had not been fully vetted in the United States,” the report said, after investigators spoke with 130 officials, including those from Customs and Border Protection.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a scathing new IG report from Homeland Security on the operation to bring Afghan evacuees into the country failed to take into account what other US agencies were doing to investigate people.

“That same report failed to take into account key steps in that rigorous, you heard from us, rigorous and multi-layered screening and vetting process that the US government took before allowing high-risk Afghans to come to the US,” Pierre said at the White House press conference on Wednesday. House.

When pressed, it referred back to DHS. “It didn’t fully take into account what the other eight agencies are doing to ensure that this multi-layered process and screening process — it’s a multi-agency effort, and it wasn’t that this particular report wasn’t that,” she said.

She also tried to answer a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked if MAGA posed more of a threat than people DHS say pose a risk.

“Again, DHS has disputed this report. It said it didn’t take into account the key steps we’ve taken as a U.S. government — the rigorous, multi-layered screening and vetting process we’re taking as a government — that weren’t part of the report. Again, this report is incorrect. I know our team has spoken to your team about this, and DHS has commented on it,” she said.

The US has brought in tens of thousands of refugees under Operation Allies Welcome (OAW)

Afghan people climb on a plane while waiting at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to the 20-year war in Afghanistan

Handout file photo issued by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of a full flight of 265 people supported by members of the British Armed Forces aboard an evacuation flight from Kabul Airport, Afghanistan

Jean-Pierre was asked about the report by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy

She referred to an official response from Homeland Security stating that the agency was “concerned” about the report’s conclusions.

The response said it “does not reflect the interagency nature of the vetting process, despite significant efforts and multiple attempts by DHS program officials, subject matter experts and others to provide the OIG with a comprehensive understanding of the extensive details regarding the numerous facts and nuances.” of the unprecedented … vetting process.’ The report “creates confusion about terminology and roles,” the response said.

The US undertook the effort after the fall of the Afghan government in Kabul in August 2021.

Under Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), the US processed tens of thousands of evacuees using the accelerated process of humanitarian parole

According to the report, ‘dozens’ of Afghan evacuees were let into the country with ‘derogatory information’.

“DHS may have admitted or paroled individuals into the United States who pose a risk to national security and the safety of local communities,” the report said.

Top Democrats in Congress have called on Cuffari to resign over missing texts from the Secret Service seeking committees in connection with Jan. 6 investigations after more than a year’s worth of texts were erased immediately after Joe Biden took office.