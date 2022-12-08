The White House was under pressure to justify the terms of the deal that released Brittney Griner, WNBA star, from her release. This came just hours after President Biden had celebrated Griner’s immediate return from a Russian penal colony.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, was asked questions about whether the swap that secured Karine’s release was a good deal and whether Viktor Bout’s release posed a security threat.

She spoke after some House Republicans asked if ‘celebrity’ played a role, and detained American Paul Whelan spoke out from his own Russian prison cell asking why he was still ‘sitting here’ – even while praising Griner’s release.

“As the president stated this morning, he will not stop working to secure Paul’s release and return to his homeland. He Jean-Pierre stated to reporters that he would not give up.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned Thursday about whether Brittney griner received ‘celebrity” in a prisoner exchange and whether the release Viktor Bout, convicted arms trafficker, harmed U.S. security interest

Brittany said that Brittany is more then an athlete. She is also an important role model for millions of Americans, especially the LGBTQI+ Americans and women from color.She Russia should not have detained her. And we are – I am – deeply proud of the work that the President has done, this administration has done, to get her home,’ she said.

She addressed the Paul Whelan situation – the contractor and former Marine has been imprisoned for four years – in her opening remarks and took multiple questions about it, after Biden and Griner’s wife Cherelle each vowed to push for his release.

She stated that there were mixed emotions today.

Jean-Pierre, along with other administration officials who supported the swap, stated that only one deal was possible: for Griner. According to reports, the Russians rejected an attempt by the U.S. to swap Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer, for Griner and Whelan.

Cherelle thanked the Biden Administration for ending what she called “the darkest moments in my life”.

Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony following a deal between the Biden administration and the Kremlin regarding a prisoner swap

Viktor Bout (left), a suspect in Russian arms smugglers, is being led by armed Thai Police Commandos as he arrives at Bangkok’s criminal court on Oct. 5, 2010. Russia has released Brittney Griner from the WNBA in a dramatic high level prisoner exchange. The U.S. also released Viktor Bout, a well-known Russian arms dealer.

Footage shows Bout stepping out of one jet and passing Griner during the Abu Dhabi airport exchange.

Jean-Pierre stated that while Russia is willing to make an agreement to release Brittney, they continue to treat Paul Whelan in a different way, given the nature and legitimacy of the charges they have levelled against Paul.

“Unfortunately, the choice was to bring Brittany home or not.”

Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Why did Russia get such an improved deal?”

“You know, we’ve discussed this. I’ll repeat it. Here were our choices. Brittany was either our choice or no one at any. You can bring home one American or none at all.

Doocy followed up by noting that ‘they gave up a professional athlete, we gave up a … arms dealer who was convicted of trying to kill Americans who was called the “merchant of death.”‘

“The professional athlete is also an American citizen.” Jean-Pierre retorted, “So let’s not forget this.”

She Also, he dodged a question on whether Bout was a security risk.

“We’re saying, and the question has already been asked, if we have security concerns. Right? And we can confirm that the President didn’t take this decision lightly. Let me be very clear. He believed Brittney was safe and did the right thing.

Whelan is not the only one being held. Marc Fogel, an American citizen, is currently serving a 14 year sentence after being convicted by Russian authorities of possessing less that an ounce of marijuana. The lawmakers claim it was for medical purposes.

Jean-Pierre refused to discuss Fogel’s case. She said that each case was unique and that she was unable speak about it.