White House Covid Measures Have Varied Over Biden’s Term
President Biden’s aides took extraordinary measures when he first entered the Oval Office to try to protect the president from the virus, in stark contrast to Trump’s White House.
In the early months of the new administration, the White House was a virtual ghost town, where most of the president’s staff worked remotely, few reporters worked in the building, and most of the president’s tasks were performed remotely via Zoom. calls or the telephone.
In those days — before vaccines were widely available — he had to take a negative test that morning to see Mr Biden in person. The few members of his staff who met him in person were required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.
The usual cadence of a president’s schedule was radically altered. No personal events were held; travel at home and abroad was postponed; involvement with the press was limited; meetings with world leaders were kept to a minimum and often done remotely.
However, those protections fluctuated over time.
In the spring and early summer of 2021, when the pandemic appeared to be abating, the president lifted some restrictions. He held a party on the White House lawn on July 4 that summer to celebrate what he said had brought the country out of lockdowns caused by the worst health emergency in 100 years.
Later, when new virus variants such as Delta and Omicron emerged, the administration changed the rules at the White House. And as vaccines became commonplace and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed their recommendations about social distancing and wearing masks, the president’s aides gradually shifted to a more normal routine.
This year, the president has resumed his travels, with several trips abroad to attend summits. Most recently, he returned last weekend from visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where he shook hands with his colleagues.
At home, Mr. Biden now regularly holds crowded personal events in the East Room of the White House, where most participants do not wear masks. He traveled aboard Air Force One to an event in Massachusetts on Wednesday, spent time with members of his cabinet and lawmakers, and delivered a speech on climate change.
But the White House has never dropped some of the precautions surrounding Mr. Biden himself.
Reporters who will travel with the president will still have to pass a negative test result before joining the motorcade. The White House has not disclosed details of its staff testing regime, but has said people in close contact with Mr Biden are being tested regularly.
Jen Psaki, who recently left the White House staff after a year and a half as Biden’s press secretary, said on MSNBC on Thursday that the president and his aides knew he could eventually become infected, despite the precautions.
“The White House makes risk assessments, just like the American people do,” she said. “That’s not always easy, is it? Every day you make risk assessments whether you are exposing yourself or not.”
She added of Mr Biden: “I have no doubt that he will continue to operate, once he recovers from Covid, as someone – as a leader who wants to engage the people across the country.”