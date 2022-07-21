White House Covid Measures Have Varied Over Biden’s Term

President Biden’s aides took extraordinary measures when he first entered the Oval Office to try to protect the president from the virus, in stark contrast to Trump’s White House.

In the early months of the new administration, the White House was a virtual ghost town, where most of the president’s staff worked remotely, few reporters worked in the building, and most of the president’s tasks were performed remotely via Zoom. calls or the telephone.

In those days — before vaccines were widely available — he had to take a negative test that morning to see Mr Biden in person. The few members of his staff who met him in person were required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.