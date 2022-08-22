White House Covid adviser Anthony Fauci announces departure from government

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert who became the face of America’s fight against Covid-19, announced Monday that he will be leaving government service in December after more than 50 years and stepping down as an adviser to President Joe Biden.

In the chaotic early days of the pandemic, Fauci became the country’s most trusted expert on Covid — but his clashes with former President Donald Trump over the virus response sparked anger from the right, and he is now living with security protections following death threats against his family.

The 81-year-old, who has served under seven presidents starting with Ronald Reagan, said in a statement that he would be leaving both his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and that of chief medical adviser. to Biden.

But he added: “I’m not retiring.” Instead, Fauci, who had said he would be leaving near the end of Biden’s current term, said he now plans to “pursue the next chapter of my career”.

Biden expressed his “deep thanks” to Fauci in a White House statement, adding that the country is “stronger, more resilient and healthier because of him”.

Fauci has helped the United States’ response to infectious disease outbreaks since the 1980s, from HIV/AIDS to Covid-19.

When Covid first spread globally from China in 2020, it became a credible source of reliable information, reassuring the public with his calm and professorial demeanor during frequent media appearances.

His candid approach won him legions of fans, who bought T-shirts and bobbleheads after him and made cocktails named after him.

>> FRANCE 24 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘We encourage people to get vaccinated’ against Covid-19

But his honest look at America’s early failures to master the virus brought Fauci into conflict with Trump. The White House at one point banned him from doing TV interviews and launched a media blitz against him.

The collision turned him into a hate figure for many on the right — already outraged at the pandemic protections Fauci has been advocating for, from masks and vaccines to school and business closures.









Earlier this year, Fauci spoke of “threats to my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls.”

This month, a West Virginia man was sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to drag Fauci and his family onto the street and beat to death.

But despite the threats, Fauci has been conciliatory towards Trump in recent interviews, telling Politico last year that they were developing “an interesting relationship.”

‘Honor of your life’

It was not the first time that he had to deal with criticism and clashes. In the 1980s, he became a lightning rod for allegations that the government was not doing enough to stem the rise of HIV/AIDS, but later forged a close partnership with activists.

His achievements include implementing an accelerated system that broadened access to antiretroviral drugs, and working with former President George HW Bush to secure more resources.

Later, under President George W. Bush, Fauci was the architect of the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has saved millions of lives in sub-Saharan Africa.

As a scientist, he is credited with developing effective treatments for previously deadly inflammatory diseases, as well as contributing to understanding how HIV destroys the body’s defenses.

Despite his many duties, he had continued to treat patients at the NIH’s Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. It was not clear if that was part of his plans for the future.

Biden said Fauci was “one of my first calls” after winning the 2020 election, when he was trying to build a team to lead the Covid-19 response.

“In that role, I’ve been able to call him for his advice at any hour of the day as we’ve dealt with this once-in-a-generation pandemic,” the president said.









Fauci said it had been the “honor of his life” to lead the NIAID, which he has been doing since 1984.

He hasn’t made it clear what he will do next, but said he wants to inspire and guide the next generation, citing the “energy and passion” he still has for the field despite his decades of service.

“I am proud to be a part of this important work,” he said.

