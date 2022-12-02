White House confirms that Paul Whelan is at the Russian penal colony and is ‘feeling well.

<!–

The White House said Friday that Paul Whelan was back in a Russian penal colony and had told consular staff he was “feeling good,” days after he was worried by missing a scheduled phone call with his family.

He has been trapped in Russia for nearly four years as the US campaigns for his return.

Earlier, Whelan’s brother said they were told the former US Marine was taken to the prison hospital.

But John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, said he could not comment further on the 52-year-old’s health due to privacy concerns.

“I can confirm that US Consulate staff were able to communicate with Mr. Whelan and he indicated that he is now back in the penal colony where he was sentenced to serve his sentence,” he said.

“I won’t go into details about his health for privacy reasons, but I can tell you that he told the consular officials that he was feeling well.

“But I really can’t go that far.”

White House national security spokesman John Kirby (left) provided an update on Whelan’s status on Friday, but said he could not discuss his health. President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing for the release of Whelan and basketball star Brittney Griner

In 2020, Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage offenses which he denies.

The US is demanding his immediate release, along with Brittney Griner, a basketball player, who is imprisoned for possession of cannabis oil vape cartridges.

The White House expressed concern Wednesday after it emerged that Whelan had missed a phone call with his family last week.

His brother, David Whelan, said on Friday that the family had been able to speak to him now and they had been told he was in hospital.

So the call at least acts as a “proof of life” even if nothing else is explained: when Paul went there, why, why the calls stopped, why the US embassy had to seek information on his whereabouts and the Russian authorities refused to respond, and so on,” his brother told the Associated Press.

A senior State Department official said Whelan was transferred to the prison hospital on Thanksgiving Day last Thursday. He spoke with US consular officials and was returned to the penal colony on Friday, the official said.

Alexei Tyurkin, the chairman of the Mordovia region’s prison surveillance commission where Whelan is being held, said the state news agency RIA-Novosti said it was a “planned treatment.”

Brittney Griner, a basketball player, is also imprisoned for possession of cannabis oil vape cartridges. The US reportedly offered Viktor Bout in exchange for the Americans

For nearly two decades, Bout (pictured in 2010 in Bangkok) was one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers, selling weapons to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.

Kirby said work to bring Whelan and Griner home was continuing.

“They shouldn’t have to do another day in Russia and we’re working really, really hard to see that outcome, but I just don’t have an update,” he added.

Whelan has been incarcerated for nearly four years since he was arrested by Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, while in Moscow for a wedding.

The US has reportedly offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the so-called merchant of death, for Whelan and Griner.

However, the Biden administration must walk a national security and political tightrope to bring Americans home from Russia.

He must weigh the risks of negotiating with Moscow while Ukraine is at war against the potential impetus of rescuing American citizens.