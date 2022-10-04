White House confirms Biden and DeSantis will meet in Florida Wednesday

President Joe Biden will meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis when he travels to Florida on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian, the White House confirmed.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Fort Myers, which is being called ‘ground zero’ in the state after Hurricane Ian made landfall. More than 100 people died in the wake of the storm, which left millions without power and thousands homeless. Damages were estimated at $60 billion.

“The president will meet with small business owners and local residents affected by Hurricane Ian,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in her preview of the trip at Tuesday’s press briefing.

“Governor DeSantis, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and other state and local officials will also provide the President with an operational briefing on the current response and recovery,” she added.

President Joe Biden will meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis when he travels to Florida on Wednesday to view the damage from Hurricane Ian — above the two men together in July 2021 after the Surfside condo collapse

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday’s meeting in Florida would be about helping residents — not politics

Decimated coastal towns and submerged homes are just the tip of the iceberg of the catastrophic loss caused by last week’s violent weather front – above is Fort Myers beach

Biden and DeSantis have repeatedly clashed over policy issues such as immigration and covid precautions. DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November, is also seen as a possible contender for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. Biden has indicated he will seek a second term in the White House — making them potential political rivals.

The two men met in July 2021 when Biden traveled to Florida in the wake of the Surfside condo collapse.

That meeting was cordial with DeSantis thanking Biden for the federal government’s help. Biden emphasized that the two men worked together.

“Our message today is that we are here for you as one nation,” the president said at the time. ‘There is no Democrat or Republican out there; there are just people who want to do the right thing for their fellow Americans.’

Jean-Pierre said Wednesday’s trip, like that one, will focus on how the federal government can help and not on politics.

She was specifically asked if Biden would bring DeSantis’ response to the illegal immigrants crossing the border. Florida’s governor paid to have Texas migrants flown to the tony enclave of Martha’s Vineyard in what the White House called a political stunt.

But Jean-Pierre said Biden would not bring up the subject.

“Obviously, the president expressed his concerns and outrage about the stunt — the political stunt,” she said. “There will be plenty of time to discuss differences between the president and the governor. But now is not the time.’

‘He’s going to listen to the people who live there who have lost so much. He’s going to talk to the respondents on the ground who haven’t done a tremendous job,’ she said of Biden.

Despite the political tension, Biden has said the two men have worked together to help those affected by the hurricane.

When asked by a reporter last week about his relationship with DeSantis, the president was particularly positive.

‘Actually very nice. He complimented me, Biden said. ‘He thanked me for the immediate response we got. He told me how much he appreciated it. He said he was extremely happy with what was going on.’

“This is not about anything to do with our political disagreements. This is about saving people’s lives, homes and businesses.’

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday to view the damage from Hurricane Fiona

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Lee County, home of Fort Myers and the epicenter of the hurricane’s devastation on Florida’s Gulf Coast

This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A broken section of Pine Island Road and destroyed homes in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida. The death toll has reached over 100 in Florida, according to officials

DeSantis has also toned down his rhetoric in recent days.

In the past, he had criticized federal hurricane aid as a “boondoggle” and said it was delivered with a “put it on the credit card mentality.”

But last week, in Florida’s hour of need, DeSantis reached out to the federal government for help.

‘You know when people are fighting for their lives, when their whole livelihood is on the line, when they’ve lost everything – if you can’t put politics aside for that, you’re just not going to be able to. ‘ said the governor.

Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States.

The storm flooded homes on Florida’s shores, severed the only bridge to a barrier island and destroyed a historic waterfront pier.

Meanwhile, Fort Myers Beach residents were warned they may not be able to return to their waterlogged homes for months due to the devastation in the coastal community.

The Bidens visited Puerto Rico on Monday to see the storm damage there from Hurricane Fiona.