White House communications director Kate Bedingfield announces ‘last-minute’ decision to stay

In a turning point for a White House that has lost communications staff, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield made the surprising announcement Friday that she would remain at her post.

It would have been her last day of work and the White House already had a… pronunciation earlier this month praised the longtime Biden assistant.

“After much thought, discussion and reflection, I have decided to stay,” she wrote to colleagues in a note, CNN reported Friday afternoon.

“I’m not done here and there’s so much more good work to do with all of you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited about this amazing – albeit last minute! – development,” she told them. “The work is too important and too energetic and I still have a lot of gas in the tank.”

DON’T GO ANYWHERE: Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, told colleagues she would remain at her post on what would be her last day

She was due to finish work on Friday, but stayed longer after Biden tested positive for the coronavirus.

She stays at a store that has seen a slew of departures, including press secretary Jen Psaki.

Karine Jean-Pierre, Psaki’s successor, praised Bedingfield after her initial departure announcement, while greeting several junior assistants who have departed.

Bedingfield expanded her position after President Biden contracted covid

Anita Dunn, an old assistant, has also rejoined the staff

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has taken on the role of press secretary, although several junior aides have left

The White House has seen the return of longtime adviser Anita Dunn as President Biden fights low approval ratings and tries to get the remaining parts of his legislative agenda through Congress.

Bedingfield herself has taken the stage a few times, successfully brushing off reporters’ questions when she had to replace Psaki, leading at one point to chatter that she could take the part herself.

Republicans are hammering Biden on inflation and the economy, which this week marked the second consecutive quarter of negative growth, according to government statistics.

Democrats got stunning news this week when Senator Joe Manchin struck a deal with Majority Leader Charles Schumer on a package that would spend billions on climate programs. Passing the deal would bring key elements of Biden’s agenda back to life.