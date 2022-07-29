White House claims Republicans are sending migrants to D.C. as ‘political pawns’

The White House on Thursday criticized Republican governors for using migrants as a “political pawn” by bringing them to Washington, DC, after the city’s mayor called on the National Guard to help.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the influx had sparked a “humanitarian crisis.”

But the issue quickly spiraled out of control in a political row when the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the nation’s capital was now experiencing the kind of trouble Texans saw every day.

White House press officer Karine Jean-Pierre said officials were talking to Bowser about the request.

“We’ve been in regular contact with Mayor Bowser and her team,” she said during her daily briefing.

“And I’ve said this before… about Republicans using migrants as a political tool, and that’s shameful and that’s just wrong.

“There is a process for managing migrants at the border. This isn’t it.’

She said migrants should be deported under Title 42, or taken into custody, or placed under the care of local organizations for proper processing.

“So what the Republicans are doing, the way they are interfering in the process and using migrants as political pawns is just wrong,” she added.

Bowser follows New York City Mayor Eric Adams in highlighting migrants being sent to their cities, and blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx.

She said some 4,000 people had arrived in the city after illegally crossing the border, creating a “tipping point”.

But Texas hit back.

“Washington DC is finally understanding what Texans have been dealing with every day as our communities are overrun and overrun by thousands of illegal immigrants thanks to President Biden’s open borders policy,” Abbott’s office said in a statement.

“If the mayor wants a solution to this crisis, she should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border — something he has not done. The real ongoing humanitarian crisis is along our southern border.”

The war of words follows Bowser’s request for the National Guard.

“The pace of arriving buses and the number of arrivals have reached tipping points,” Bowser wrote in a letter to the Biden administration. “Our collective response and service efforts are now overwhelmed.”

“Tragically, many families arrive in Washington, DC with nowhere to go, or they remain in limbo in search of further destinations in the United States,” she added.

The plea for help comes after another NBC News report it appears that, according to internal documents, 73 migrants were found in homes in northwest DC operated by people smugglers.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz confirmed Bowser rightly calls it a “humanitarian crisis” and said if 4,000 is a “tipping point” then more action needs to be taken on the southern border

“The mayor of DC is rightly calling the massive influx of illegal aliens a ‘humanitarian crisis,’ tweeted Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“She says that with 4,000 arriving in DC, we’re ‘at a tipping point,’ he continued. “If 4000 is a tipping point, what the hell do you call the THREE & ONE HALF MILLION illegal immigrants who have crossed our southern border?”

The aim of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, both Republicans, who brought migrants to DC, was to show national leaders the crisis facing border states as they feel largely ignored. by the government when it comes to the record number of crossings.

The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, along with Bowser, sent letters to the Secretary of Defense’s office on July 19 — followed by letters to President Biden on July 22.

Bowser and the DC agency have not yet received any response, according to NBC.

Without its own National Guard presence, DC will have to rely on other states to offer members of their own domestic service to assist.

Abbott began sending migrants from his state to DC in mid-April — and Ducey followed suit a month later.

Since the initiative’s inception, more than 125 buses have transported 4,8,000 migrants from the 2,000 miles to DC.

Migrants walk through DC with paper bags they received during a bus trip from the border to the country’s capital

Meanwhile, 60 adult and 13 child migrants were found by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

The operation found six residences that DHS HSI says are run by people smugglers.

Along with the migrants, the officers also found $95,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine, according to documents reviewed by NBC.

Northwest DC, where the migrants were found, includes some of DC’s most affluent neighborhoods, including Georgetown and Kalorama. In 2017, the Obamas bought a house in Kalorama for $8.1 million.

No addresses or neighborhoods were listed in documents about where the migrants were found or how many lived in one house.