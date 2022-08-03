White House celebrates 50 days of gas prices dropping 80 cents – but STILL higher than last year

Prices at the gas station fell for the 50th day in a row on Wednesday, a victory Biden administration officials are rushing to highlight amid deteriorating US voter sentiment around the economy.

Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas is about $4.16 — down from the record $5 set on June 14.

The figure is still almost a dollar higher than on August 3 last year.

President Joe Biden has used the cut — the most dramatic drop in gas prices in more than a decade — as proof that his policies are working for Americans.

This is despite his own officials claiming just weeks ago that the commander in chief has relatively little influence on gas prices, as costs rose steadily in May and June.

“Gasoline prices are now down 86 cents a gallon from their June peak, saving American families — averaging two cars — more than $90 a month on gas,” said White House press officer Karine Jean-Pierre. House, during her daily briefing.

“And drivers can now find gas for less than $3.99 a gallon at more than half the gas stations nationwide.”

Gas prices have fallen about 80 cents since reaching an all-time high in mid-June this year

The national average price at the pump reached $5 on June 11 and rose for three more days before declining

Jean-Pierre pointed out that prices have continued to fall even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues — which President Joe Biden has blamed for months for the Americans’ pain at the pump.

“Prices are falling as Putin’s war continues to put pressure on global energy supplies,” she said.

“President Biden promised he would tackle Putin’s price hike at the pump and he is.”

Critics of the president have accused him of using the phrase “Putin’s price hike” as a way to shift responsibility for rising inflation and high gas prices.

The Russian invasion at the end of February threw an already fragile global supply chain — just recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic — into chaos.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted the drop – the strongest in more than a decade – during her daily briefing

Biden blames the rise in prices for everything from food to gasoline.

“There is more work to be done, but prices are falling and the president will continue to call on domestic and international oil producers to increase production so that they can continue to fall,” Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a recent CNN poll found that only 30 percent of U.S. voters approve of Biden’s handling of the U.S. economy.

And nearly eight in 10 Americans think the economy is in bad shape, according to the survey, the highest proportion in more than a decade.

Biden has also sought to allay voters’ concerns that the country is in the midst of a recession, despite two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

“Let me just give you the facts in terms of the state of the economy. First, we have a record labor market and unemployment rate of 3.6 percent, and companies are investing in America at a record pace,” the president said last week.

“That doesn’t seem like a recession to me.”