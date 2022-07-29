White egret orchid evolved frilly petal to support pollinator hawkmoth

Figure 1: The white egret orchid (Habenaria radiata) resembles a dancing white egret. Credit: University of Kobe



The pure white petals of the wild orchid Habenaria radiata resemble a white egret in flight (hence the common name white egret orchid). H. radiata has been loved by humans since ancient times, but the adaptive significance of the flower’s characteristic serrated shape has been unclear until now. A multi-institutional research group spent three years trying to solve this mystery by conducting field experiments that involved removing the feather-like fringe and detailed behavioral observations of the orchid’s pollinators.

The research collaboration included associate professor Suetsugu Kenji and student Abe Yusuke (who completed his master’s degree in the 2021 academic year) from the Kobe University Graduate School of Science, Asai Takeshi and Matsumoto Shuji from the Himeji Tegarayama Botanical Garden, and Hasegawa Masahiro from the Osaka Museum of natural history.

From the results, they found that white egret orchids with the rim removed in their natural habitat produced fewer healthy seeds per individual fruit than intact plants. Hawk moths, the main pollinators of this orchid, normally grab at the rim with their middle legs to stabilize themselves when they drink the nectar, but the researchers noted that the moth often couldn’t do this on plants with the rim removed. In other words, this rim acts as a supporting platform for the pollen-bearing moth. It was previously thought that moths mainly float while drinking nectar.

Although the white egret orchid uses hawk moths to transport its pollen, these important findings indicate that the striking fringe is more than a visual aid for pollinators, having evolved to support the hawk moth as it feeds on the nectar.

These research results have been published online in the international journal Ecology on June 21, 2022.

Figure 2: Results of Fringe Removal of White Egret Orchids in a Natural Environment. Contrary to expectations, only the number of healthy seeds per fruit decreased; there was no reduction in flower fruit production (an indicator of the frequency of pollinator visits). Credit: University of Kobe



Research background

About 90% of flowering plants (angiosperms) rely on animals such as bees to help pollinate them; when the insect carries pollen between flowers, it gets a reward (nectar etc). Mutualisms with pollinators are also known to play an important role in the diversity of flower shapes. Numerous orchid species in particular have developed dramatically shaped flowers; this is noticeable even when you look at the orchids that appear in florists, such as the butterfly orchid (Phalaenopsis aphrodite).

Orchids have three petals, one of which is large and conspicuous, and this petal formation is thought to have evolved alongside the insects that transport the pollen. In fact, many orchid species use certain types of insects as pollinators, and the variations in dramatic petal structure are thought to result from the fact that each orchid species evolves to appeal to specific insect species.

The swampland wild white egret orchid is no exception: it has developed intricate petals. Its beautiful appearance is reminiscent of a white egret soaring through the air and has been a well-known plant in gardens for hundreds of years (Figure 1).

Until recently, however, it was unclear what kind of mutualism with pollinators had led the fringed petal of the white egret orchid to evolve into such a distinctive shape.

Figure 3: The adaptive significance of the white egret orchid fringe as suggested by this study. Based on the results of the fringe removal experiment in natural populations and the detailed observations of pollinator (hawkmoth) behavior.



To discover the extent to which the fringe shape of petals contributes to the reproductive success of the white egret orchid, the researchers conducted an experiment to remove the fringes in a natural setting. Petals are generally thought to act primarily as a visual attractant. Hawkmoths, the main pollinators of the white egret orchid, tend to soar in the air while drinking nectar from flowers and thus do not need a place to rest their legs while feeding. Consequently, the researchers hypothesized that the pony’s main function is to visually attract the moth.

Although the moth is nocturnal, it can rely to some extent on its vision to recognize flowers, so large flowers with a fringe appeal. For this reason, the flowers of other plants (such as snake gourd) pollinated by hawkmoths often have deeply divided, fringed petals. Therefore, it is believed that fringed flowers have adapted to effectively attract hawkmoths (which prefer flowers with large fringes), as fringed flowers can save more resources than fringeless flowers of the same diameter.

If the fringe functions as a visual attractant, it can be predicted that specimens with the fringe removed would have reduced fruit production, as fruit production is an indicator of the frequency of pollinator visits. However, this study showed that, contrary to this prediction, there was no decrease in fruit production in fringe-removed specimens (Figure 2). In other words, the fringe played no significant role in attracting hawk moths to the white egret orchid flower. However, flowers with the rim removed had a lower percentage of healthy seeds in their fruit compared to those with the rim intact. In addition, artificially pollinated white egret orchids produced the same number of healthy seeds whether they had bangs or not. This shows that the cause of the reduced seed production in fringeless specimens is related to the flower’s mutualism with its pollinators, not to damage incurred from fringe removal.

To investigate how this reduction in the number of healthy seeds related to pollinator behavior, the researchers conducted detailed behavioral observations of hawkmoths. These results revealed that this important pollinator of white egret orchids did not hover continuously while drinking nectar, but instead gripped the edge of the petals with its middle legs. However, with the bangs removed, in many cases the moth was unable to grasp the petal. Therefore, it is highly possible that without the stability provided by the fringe, the hawkmoth would not be able to pass as much pollen to the plant, causing fringeless plants to receive fewer pollen grains per visit and produce fewer healthy seeds (Figure 3).

Until now, research on the function of petals has focused on their role in visually attracting pollinators, and other functions beyond that have received little attention. In particular, the results of this study showed that, contrary to the researchers’ hypothesis, the conspicuous rim plays a role more as a feeding handhold for hawk moths (which were believed to float while drinking nectar) than as a feeding base for hawk moths (which were believed to float while drinking nectar). a visual attractant.

The white egret orchid got its name because its brilliant white petals resemble the bird in flight. Legend has it that the soul of a white egret that died was reborn as the beloved white egret orchid. Yet it is now clear that fringes stabilize in first, the stance of the hawk (the primary pollinator), which increases pollen transfer. I’m glad we’ve revealed the unexpected adaptive meaning at the heart of its signature fringe,” comments Professor Suetsugu.

More information:

Kenji Suetsugu et al, Specialized petal with striking fringed margin affects reproductive success in Habenaria radiata (Orchidaceae), Ecology (2022). Kenji Suetsugu et al, Specialized petal with striking fringed margin affects reproductive success in Habenaria radiata (Orchidaceae),(2022). DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3781

