Whinges from other parents and PTA reminders… Spare me the tyranny of the school WhatsApp 

Ping. ‘Does anyone know if our ‘Meet The Teachers’ session is tonight or tomorrow?’ I rummage frantically through the closet for a raincoat that my eight-year-old hasn’t outgrown over the summer.

Ping. ‘I wrote it in my diary last semester. It’s definitely tonight.’

My ten year old can’t find the sparkly water bottle with his initials on it. Where did I put it? He hates the other.

Another ping. ‘No, it’s tomorrow. I have the letter here. Hold on, I’ll take a picture of it. Here you go.’

Ping, ping, ping.

With only three minutes until we leave for the school trip, my youngest son wants help with his shoelaces and my daughter’s hair looks like a bird’s nest.

Oh, and I have 25 unread messages on my phone.

Welcome to the worst of being a mum near the start of a new term: the merciless tyranny of the school WhatsApp group.

A shared chat that connects parents who have children in the same class should be a gift. But more often than not, the barrage of pointless, silly, frantic, or passive-aggressive messages makes me tear my hair out.

During the first few weeks back, it reaches fever pitch, with an avalanche of messages arriving before I’ve even had my first cup of tea.

There are 24 pings about Bikeability (‘Are they supposed to wear PE kit to do that?’ ‘Didn’t you see the letter about that? Does anyone have a spare bike for Freddie to use?’) , like my autistic son can’t even ride a bike, really well.

Later, a cardigan is left at school. Big mistake.

‘Has anyone seen Milly’s red cardigan? It is completely new.’

About 30 unhelpful responses on the negative end of “hope you find it” follow in rapid succession. Why can’t they just reply privately?

The rush continues with questions about used uniform sales, how to join the dance club, who is sick that day, what the login is for Microsoft Teams and so on and on, into the black hole of eternity.

My husband, Dom, has somehow managed to avoid joining any of these groups, and after years of running school, he still doesn’t know anyone’s names. Ignorance is bliss as far as he is concerned.

The pecking order and hierarchy of the mothers takes me back with a shudder to my own school days.

There is the PTA mom, or ‘class representative’, who always organizes the teacher’s gift (for which I am sincerely, if reluctantly, grateful) and who knows everyone and everything. She photographs letters and emails from the school and sends them to the group.

She is the CEO of the class moms and dads and I secretly envy her. She takes it upon herself, unbidden, to remind us lesser mortals of upcoming events.

‘Don’t forget your kids should wear yellow and blue today to support Ukraine!’ PTA mom texts just as I push my kids out the door in their usual uniforms. ‘And there is tea and cake in the hall after school to raise money. I just made a carrot cake and some banana bread. Who else brings one?’ she rolls.

Then there is the mother, who is never happy about anything and who uses the group to vent her worries. Her messages usually start with a sharp, ‘I’m not kidding, but…’ and end with, ‘I want to complain.’

As in, ‘I’m not kidding, but does anyone know why they stopped letting the kids bring in snacks? Leticia hates the rice cakes they gave them. I will complain.’

Every now and then the school hears about her latest complaint and includes in the newsletter a snide note about speaking to the heroic school secretary if the parents have any concerns.

There are also parents whose children are always sick. ‘Horatio has a temperature of 40c. Do you think I should still send him in?’

A longer debate on the pros and cons of Calpol and details of Rebecca’s illness follows. All before 7.30.

There is a mother who uses the chat as an emotional support group. An outraged Mumsnetter described one parent’s messages as being ‘like a Greek tragedy’ with dozens of posts about how fast their child is growing up and how she is not ready for it.

And let’s not forget the ghost parents you’ve never heard of and never see at school. Their question creates an almost audible eye roll from the group.

‘Do you know what time school ends today?’

Er, 3.30pm, same as every other day.

And there’s the odd clueless dad (sorry, dads) who never knows what’s going on – ‘When did they change uniforms?!’ – and which the PTA mother takes under her wing.

A friend told me about a vocal anti-vaxxer mother who tried to organize a protest outside the school during the rollout of the Covid jab, which caused a furor on Facebook and led to an intervention from the head.

Another friend told me about the time a mother of a child in her six-year-old’s class accidentally posted very risque bikini photos from her holiday in Marbella, much to the delight of the token father in the group.

“If I may say so, you look good Sasha.”

In any less hectic existence, this rich human tapestry would be amusing. But most of the time I’m just too busy and too busy to appreciate it.

Instead, something that should connect time-strapped moms and create a sense of community and camaraderie simply becomes another source of anger and frustration, another distraction.

So it’s not surprising that there are sub-groups that are created in secret, usually to argue about a certain mother who has annoyed everyone, or to organize secret pub crawls.

‘Why does she think it’s okay to order us all to bring in cakes? Does she think we have nothing better to do?!’ they complain about a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.

Good for them. But the parents who really leave me in awe are the ones who abruptly leave the group without so much as a parting shot. When I pounced on one such brave soul at the school gates the other day to tell her how much I admired her, she shrugged nonchalantly.

“What pushed you over the edge?” I asked.

“Well, put it this way, I couldn’t deal with Rosie losing her skirt for the fourth time, or the cryptic message Sarah deleted before someone could screen it and ask, “Are you okay, girl? ‘,” she answered.

Well, quite right. I wish I could do the same. But the thing is, and here’s my confession, every now and then I’m the unfortunate one who needs to beg for extra carrots for Charlie to take to food tech. Or who simply can’t find the email that confirmed when the coach will return from that sports match.

With three children at two different schools, I can’t always keep up – especially at the beginning of the year. And for every 300 messages that make me want to lift my phone against the wall, there will be one or two that are priceless.

So I’m stuck in purgatory until my last child leaves school in years.

In the meantime, there is one source of comfort to keep me sane: the mute button.