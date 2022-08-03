While war with Taiwan would be a global catastrophe but China has the most to risk

The outbreak of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a much larger scale than the crisis in Ukraine.

This week, Chinese military planes again invaded Taiwan’s airspace, this time following US politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the communist mainland.

Beijing held live fire drills near Taiwan, effectively blocking those regions from traffic. Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world was “just one miscalculation away from nuclear destruction.”

Charles Parton OBE is a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, having spent 22 years as a senior diplomat in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

No one is more aware of the dangers of that miscalculation than China’s leaders. President Xi Jinping knows that if he takes a gamble and loses, the consequences could destroy China’s economy or even topple the communist party, which has ruled since 1949.

We cannot doubt the level of Chinese anger at the actions of Mrs. Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives and a figure so high-ranking she is third in line for the Oval Office, after the President and Vice-President. president. But we shouldn’t give in to their anger either.

Her high-profile visit is a statement that the West regards this island north of the Philippines, with its 23.5 million inhabitants, as a sovereign state – the last thing China will admit.

Nor should we underestimate Beijing’s international ambitions. President Xi has stated that he wants his nation to be the greatest superpower in the world by 2049 – although this, of course, was dressed in party talk of a “strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and modern socialist” country.

But all of that could derail if a military strike on Taiwan fails. And an invasion by sea is an extremely risky business.

The sea between the mainland and the island consists of 100 nautical miles of rough water and unpredictable weather for most of the year. There are only 14 beaches that make viable landing spots and the topography is much easier to defend than to attack.

China has flown 27 fighters, including six J-11 jets, into Taiwan’s air defense zone as Beijing continues to threaten Taipei over its ties to the US

China has announced military exercises that will take place in these locations around Taiwan between noon Thursday and noon on Sunday with sea and airspace closed – effectively blocking the island

In the past, Taiwan’s defense strategies have been questioned by analysts. It could never match its superpower neighbor for ships, tanks or planes. But now it’s switching to a ‘porcupine defense’, replete with drones, high-speed boats and missiles of all shapes and sizes. These weapons are harder to take out in a preemptive strike.

Taiwan has also taken steps to protect its communications systems. It is possible that the island can hold back an invading force indefinitely, albeit at a huge cost to its own population. Defeat is unthinkable for Beijing. But the economic consequences could be even more profound. If China attacks, the West will certainly impose heavy sanctions, just like we saw when Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago.

The loss of imported Taiwanese semiconductors, the basis of all computer equipment and mobile phones, would devastate China’s economy alone. About half of the semiconductors manufactured anywhere in the world – and two-thirds of the high-performance semiconductors – come from the island.

Without those components, the Chinese electronics sector is frozen. And that is the most profitable sector of its export market.

Taiwan’s trade with Chinese companies is about £165 billion. A large part of it consists of components that go into China’s own export. Thus, disrupting Taiwanese trade could have a tenfold impact on Chinese exports. The net effect of that could be that the entire economy shrinks by the trillions.

We would see a global recession, on a scale that we have not seen in our lifetime. But the epicenter would be China. And with a social security network woefully ill-equipped to support its 1.4 billion people, if China’s economy collapsed, countless millions would face unemployment, poverty and worse.

In the cities, youth unemployment is already rising to almost 20 percent. It is impossible to say how much worse it is in rural areas, because those figures are not available. In recent weeks there have been protests and riots. When people are angry in a one-party state, the government takes all the blame. The Communist Party will be held accountable – and this is an existential threat to its very existence.

When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, it was the act of a desperate man. President Xi is not desperate. He has much better options and a long-term plan.

But China cannot afford to let the visit to Pelosi go unchallenged. There will be a lot of saber-rattling to keep the pressure on Taiwan and stop Americans from doing something so blatantly offensive — and to make sure other countries, including Britain, don’t even think about doing so.

That is bullying on a global scale. There are more ways to wage a war than an all-out invasion, and the Chinese are experts at it.

Charles Parton OBE is a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, having spent 22 years as a senior diplomat in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan