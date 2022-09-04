Whigfield, 52, looks unrecognisable as she posts a fresh-faced selfie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Once upon a time Saturday night and the air got hot, but in the blink of an eye it’s Sunday morning, the party’s over and Whigfield’s pop star character is a thing of the past.

The Danish singer, 52, took to Instagram this weekend looking unrecognizable as she revealed a fresh look that clashed with her former pigtail look in a new selfie.

Whigfield, real name Sannie Charlotte Carlson, showed off her naturally beautiful features after returning to social media following the tragic death of her beloved dog, Olivia.

Natural beauty: Over the weekend on Instagram, Danish singer Whigfield revealed a fresh look at odds with her former pigtail look in a new selfie

In the post she wrote: ‘Hey guys. Have a nice weekend, I haven’t really felt like posting anything for the past few weeks. Still a little down after the loss of my beloved dog.

“It will be good to get back to work this weekend. Anyway, have a nice weekend, whatever you’re up to.’

Whigfield became a household name thanks to the hit single Saturday night, a UK number one for the singer after its release in 1993.

Glory days: Whigfield became a household name thanks to the hit single Saturday night, a UK number one for the singer after its release in 1993

Sad: Singer’s real name Sannie Charlotte Carlson showed off her naturally beautiful features after she returned to social media following the tragic death of her beloved dog, Olivia

However, the Earwig proved to be her biggest success on the British shores, with subsequent releases – including a celebratory cover of Wham! track Last Christmas – bad charting.

Appearing on the breakfast show Lorraine in 2019, the singer admitted that a healthy lifestyle helped her maintain a youthful complexion.

She said, “The secret is that you do everything differently than what you did in the 90s. I sleep at 10 o’clock every night, I eat healthy and I exercise every day. I’m not a bad girl anymore.’

Blast from the past: Whigfield showed off her incredibly smooth complexion and plump pout during a performance at Lorraine in 2019 (L) and pictured in 1993 (R)

Tight face: Saturday Night singer admitted that a healthy lifestyle helped her maintain a youthful complexion

Tips and Tricks: Danish singer Whigfield — real name Sannie Charlotte Carlson — attributed her youthful appearance to following a healthy diet and sleeping at 10 p.m. (pictured right in 1994)

Reflecting on life outside the spotlight, Whigfield also revealed that she lives on the outskirts of Milan, in the Italian countryside.

She said, “I used to be just so busy. I sometimes promoted three singles at once. It was crazy. Now I stop and smell the roses.’

The singer admitted that in recent years she has turned her back on mainstream music and instead concentrated on the vibrant international clubbing scene.

She added: ‘I’ve been making house music for three years. I’ve written music for other DJs.’