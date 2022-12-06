Which teams reached the final? World Cup quarter-finals?

Six teams have booked their place in the quarterfinals after a series of exciting round of 16 matches in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup is on the business end of things. The round of 16 is underway and the qualification for the quarterfinals is heating up.

Below are the teams that have advanced to the last eight:

Argentina have their star player Lionel Messi and a goalkeeping error from Mat Ryan to thank for overcoming a heroic Australian performance in the round of 16.

The Socceroos frustrated Argentina for much of the game and despite the wild celebrations at the end, Argentine fans will have their worries ahead of a game against stronger opposition.

Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, a team that entered the tournament on a good run and has yet to lose. Argentina lost their first game against Saudi Arabia, but won the next three.

Previous performance of the group:

round of 16

The 2018 World Cup finalists never seem to tire. On Monday they beat Japan on penalties to reach the quarterfinals, where they will face Brazil.

Croatia have only won one game in regulation time, against Canada in this World Cup.

Group performance:

round of 16:

The Oranje progressed after beating a spirited USA in a sensible 3-1 win. The North American team dominated possession and registered more shots on goal, but the Dutch defence, led by Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, easily dealt with the attacking threat.

However, Argentina, who have Lionel Messi in their ranks, will offer a much bigger threat going forward.

Group performance:

round of 16:

Another favorite to win the tournament, France lived up to expectations and beat Poland 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Led by Olivier Giroud, who surpassed Thierry Henry as the national team’s top scorer with 52 international goals, and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe, Les Blues take on Gareth Southgate’s England on Saturday.

France won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018.

Group performance:

round of 16:

Brazil stormed into the quarterfinals with an overwhelming 4-1 win over South Korea, scoring all of their goals in the first 36 minutes of the game. They will face Croatia in the first match of the quarterfinals on Friday at 18:00 (15:00 GMT).

The Selecao have won the World Cup five times and are the pre-tournament favorites to win a record-extending sixth title.

Group performance:

round of 16:

England secured a place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over African champion Senegal. The Three Lions will face the reigning champions of France on Saturday.

England won the World Cup in 1966 and finished fourth in 2018.

Group performance: