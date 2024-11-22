Which? reveals deals to avoid this Black Friday and what to buy instead

Black Friday is fast approaching and many will be getting ready to cross items off their Christmas list without breaking the bank on November 29th.

As shoppers flood the malls and fight tooth and nail for the best deals, a smarter set will swarm at home with the same deals online.

But whether you’re shopping from the comfort of your home or in the chaos of the high street, don’t be blinded by the apparent brilliance of a Black Friday deal without first checking whether the product is also a Do Not Buy.

Which? has compiled a comprehensive list of deals it says should be avoided in the Black Friday sales, including a faulty fridge freezer and a not-so-smart kettle.

Based on the thousands of products the consumer magazine tests in its labs each year, these are the top seven deals to avoid.

Topping the Don’t Buy list is the Beko fridge freezer as its cooling and freezing performance was inconsistent and its energy efficiency was poor.

A cheaper and superior alternative is the Fridgemaster, which is on sale on AO.com for £315.

It has great cooling and freezing power and a precise thermostat, according to which one?

Another product that did not meet Which?’s expectations. It was the Swan Alexa Smart Kettle.

It’s available to buy for a bargain price of £59 and has been rated poorly by Consumer Champion as it boils slowly, overboils for too long and has no filter, meaning it’s a terrible choice for those using hard water. .

Earlier this year, the teapot also won the Which? Shoddies Award for “Dumbest Smart Product.”

Alternatively, buyers should consider Bosch’s MyMoment Delight, on sale on Amazon for around half the price (£30) of the lower option.

It’s not as flashy as the Swan model but it boils quickly and is easy to use.

The third product that will stay away from this Black Friday is the Kinderkraft 2-in-1 Nea stroller, which performed very poorly in the consumer champion’s laboratory tests earlier this year and had a number of safety problems.

The £349 product had a harness that broke under pressure, a plastic lever on the rain cover that came off too easily and could pose a choking hazard, and a broken spring in the wheel suspension.

For a better alternative, which one? recommends the Jane Ruler stroller which can be purchased from Trendybaby.co.uk for £379 and includes the Smart carrycot.

It is a lightweight, all-terrain stroller and stroller.

Although the Swan Nordic toaster may look attractive as it has been reduced to £49 in sales, which one? He advises consumers to look the other way.

The kitchen appliance performed poorly because its toasting slots are not deep enough, resulting in uneven or raw bread.

Instead, which one? recommends the Argos Cookworks illuminated toaster, which costs £30 and quickly whips out golden toast every time.

The Withings Scanwatch is another failure, as it doesn’t track heart rate accurately and lacks smart features.

Although consumers will have to pay a little more, which one? advises them to opt for the Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm for a great product that offers accurate tracking and a host of smart features.

The Hisense HS214 soundbar, offered at £78.17, is another flop.

Which? I found it to have unpleasant audio quality and listenability issues; It also lacked a proper screen.

Instead, the Sony HT-S2000 is also on sale on Amazon and is worth shelling out a little more (£298) as it’s a great value product that produces adequate audio.

The seven best failed deals this Black Friday Source: Which one? 1. Beko CNG4601DVPS fridge freezer (sale price: £479) 2. Swan Alexa Smart Kettle SK14650BLKN (sale price: £59) 3. Kinderkraft 2in1 Nea Stroller and Pushchair (sale price: £349) 4. Swan Nordic ST14620WHTN Toaster (sale price: £49) 5. Withings Scanwatch 2 42mm (retail price: £249.95) 6. Hisense HS214 Soundbar (sale price: £78.17) 7. Tower Optimum VL100 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (sale price: £119)

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, which ones? recommends that consumers avoid the Tower Optimum VL100 cordless vacuum cleaner (sale price £119).

This vacuum had trouble picking up dirt from deep within the carpet, as well as dog and cat hair.

At this price there are many better options. For example, the Russell Hobbs Glide Pro Plus is on sale for £105 on Robert Dyas’ website and was deemed a “solid choice” during Which?’s testing.

Harry Rose, which one? The magazine’s editor said: “It may be tempting to buy on impulse in the Black Friday sales, but our list of failed deals shows why it can be worth finding the time to do a little research and save you money.”

‘Which? Reviews are based on rigorous, independent testing and separate products that are overpriced but simply don’t hold up to the hidden gems that punch above their weight.’