Which Ornamental Plants Perform Best for Pollinators?

Chart of bee selections for cultivars. Credit: Erickson et al. 2022.



Guides suggest that some varieties are better than others for pollinators, but when you go to the nursery, you’re faced with half a dozen cultivars of the same species. How do you choose between them?

Many gardeners want to make a home for wildlife in their yard, and there are lists you can find indicating which species attract pollinators. But when you go shopping for these plants, things get more complicated. Sure, bees love Salvia, but which variety or cultivar of Salvia works best? Emily Erickson and colleagues tested popular plants to see which varieties are the most popular. Their research, published in a forthcoming issue of Annals of Botanygives some pointers on what to look for in pollinator-friendly plants.

The team found that the best-performing cultivars were those that were close to the wild form of the plants. For example, in Agastache, the cultivars most attractive to plants were ‘Blue Fortune’, ‘Black Adder’ and ‘Foeniculum’. who all share shades of purple. In contrast, the more orange-colored ‘Heatwave’ and ‘Summer glow’ were much less popular.

“I recommend people go for more ‘natural’ looking plants when selecting flowers for pollinators – that is, avoid double varieties or those with new colors. Novelty certainly doesn’t preclude pollinator visits and may encourage visits in some cases.” by new species, however, I found that the most reliably attractive cultivars within genera were: those who most resembled their wild species and are therefore a more ‘sure bet’ for pollinator gardens,” said lead author Emily Erickson.

Bumblebee on an echinacea. Credit: Emily Erickson.



Gardens can provide essential refuges for wildlife, especially in urban areas. Although your own garden may be quite small, in combination with everyone’scan help your garden provide food and shelter for many creatures among a sprawl of concrete.

Ecologists have become more interested in the biodiversity of gardens, just as gardeners have become more interested in biodiversity in recent years. But gardens are special. In nature, plants live where they can find pollinators, and their presence is part of a process of natural selection. In gardens they are there because a gardener wants them there. There are no ornamental plants in nature, but they are abundant in gardens.

These plants are often altered in ways that are important to a pollinator. We can grow plants for an attractive perfume or a new color of the petals, and these are qualities that are important to pollinators, because they are signals that a plant uses to attract insects to its flowers. An added complication is that often changing one factor, such as the color of the petals, can have effects on other parts of the plant.

Biotic associations between taxonomic groups of pollinators, bee species and phenotypic characteristics of flowers based on linear regression interpretation and NMDS analyses. Credit: Erickson et al. 2022.



“A layer of this complexity is: pleiotropy, where the expression of multiple traits is controlled by a common gene and therefore selection on one trait affects the expression of the other. For example, color expression in Mimulus is linked to petal structure propertiesErikson says.

The study examines five plants that are popular with gardeners, Salvia nemorosa, Nepeta, Echinacea, Rudbeckia and Agastache. “For this study, we chose plant taxa cultivars that we knew would attract pollinators and that were commercially popular. Perennial cultivars, in particular, are commonly used in pollinator gardens because of their more naturalistic style and low-maintenance growth habit,” Erickson said.

For her own garden, Erickson looks for variety, something she recommends to other gardeners looking to attract pollinators. “Ultimately, the best habitat for pollinators contains many different plant species, because communities need diversity! When planning my own garden, I choose cultivars or nativars that are consistent with a naturalistic style, offer seasonal blooms and grow well in a garden setting. Some of my current favorite pollinator-friendly perennials and their cultivars are Rudbeckia, Solidago, Asclepias, Oenthera, Scutellaria and Monarda.”

Urban greenery can help pollinators: new research provides basic recommendations

More information:

E Erickson et al, Complex floral features shape the attraction of pollinators to ornamental plants, Annals of Botany (2022). E Erickson et al, Complex floral features shape the attraction of pollinators to ornamental plants,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/aob/mcac082

Provided by Annals of Botany Company

