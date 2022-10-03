Which Omnichannel Marketing Strategy Will Thrive In 2022?

What is Omnichannel Marketing?

Omnichannel Marketing is a strategy used by businesses and e-commerce platforms to engage their customers with their products, services, plans, and other activities. This method is successful because it gives customers a more personalized ecommerce experience.

Omnichannel marketing builds relationships with potential customers through websites, apps, social media, podcasts, email marketing, etc. All these channels should be organized right from the start, so creating a marketing funnel is very important.

Let’s discuss the strategies for setting up an Omni channel and its benefits.

Benefits of Omnichannel Marketing

Give customers a personalized experience. Build a loyal customer base Users can access it through mobile phones as well as laptops. Helps in creating more traffic Drive sales and instant increase in ROI Customer data can be collected efficiently Connect with people online and offline

Top 7 Omnichannel Marketing Strategies

1. Email Campaigns

Email Marketing is one of the oldest forms of marketing. Whatever advancements are being made, Email Marketing has always been the best way to communicate with customers.

Statista shows the email marketing revenue will be 8.489bn USD by 2025. Email marketing strategies evolve as days go by and stand as an effective channel for marketing.

Email marketing is cost-effective, and the reach is better simultaneously. Try different email marketing agencies to save time and work seamlessly. Email ID is the primary data used by customers to access all the omnichannel provided by the company.



2. Building a Website

Every company should develop a website to interact with its customers. By building a website for your brand, you can easily track your visitors, customers, their behavior, and qualified data.

The data collected from the website helps in the process of segmentation. This might help connect with customers both online and offline.

Let’s go through the first part of the website: Starbucks. This website lets you connect to multiple channels in just one click.

If u want to find an offline store, search the nearby store offline by selecting the option find a store. The customers can connect both online and offline.

If you want to learn more about the coffee farmers, click the CTA button, which says Learn more and takes you to another landing webpage.

All these small actions, like going to another landing page, signing in a form, collecting rewards, gift cards, or finding a store, can keep your customers engaged. With all this information, a marketing pipeline can be built via websites and other omnichannel.

3. LinkedIn

LinkedIn plays a vital role in knowing the company and the employees better. LinkedIn helps businesses to find people to collaborate with, collect qualified data, and find people based on the same interests.

The Sophisticated Marketer’s Guide to LinkedIn says that 82% of B2B content marketers consider LinkedIn to be their most effective social media distribution platform.

4. Instagram, Facebook

Instagram has skyrocketed on Facebook during the lockdown. A brand should engage with customers socially also to give them a personalized experience. So if you don’t have one, create an account on these platforms to reach your target audience.

Instagram and Facebook have an integration wherein you can sync both platforms to share pictures, videos and stories.

Have you been addicted to reels in the recent era? And have you ever thought about why you get your favorite products on your social media feed? The answer is when a brand develops a perfect marketing funnel, this can be achieved.

Facebook and Instagram Ads are exclusively for businesses to engage with their target audience. These social media platforms help brands to sort out people of the same interests and display ads according to their interests.

Any brand needs to engage with exciting content, posters, reels, and live events to get a positive outlook from the customers.

Remember, consistency is the key; you can get a set of followers only when you engage your audience daily.

5. Spotify Podcasts

Spotify podcasts are a newfound tool to help businesses converse with their audience. Spotify can also display Ads about your ecommerce platforms or marketing tools.

Let’s say you found an influencer who talks about marketing, then gather information from LinkedIn and ping them on Gmail or Outlook. Ask your customers on Instagram, Whatsapp, or LinkedIn to come up with a topic. Sort out the topic from the answers received from your customers.

Advertise the podcast as posters and reels for reach on other social media platforms. After viewing Ads and listening to podcasts, they tend to know more about your website and try using your product.

This is how an Omnichannel funnel works.

8. Youtube

Youtube is another channel where you can directly interact with your audience. Create a channel and post content based on your business.

If it is an e-commerce website, you can post content on styling with products from your website or on offers and new trends. Keep engaging your audience with quality content.

Youtube also offers a comment section, subscription, and bell icons, through which qualified data can be acquired. Live videos and Youtube shorts can also be created on Youtube.

Youtube Ads also play the same role as Facebook and Instagram Ads.

7. Creating Apps

Every company’s dream is to have an app without bugs and crashes. Creating software as an app is necessary for today’s world as most of us use mobile phones.

Developing user-friendly apps can help customers buy products at ease. Make sure you have a support CRM to connect with your customers regarding help and queries.

Apps can help you create a great customer experience in sales and service. Make sure your apps have

Good software build

Great reviews

User-friendly features

Easy payment options

Recommendations

Tracking orders

Cart

Favorites

Support

Reviews and Picture reviews

Blogs

Top 7 Free Omnichannel Tools Picks in 2022

1. Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a marketing automation platform that helps to sell products and take your business to the next level. Mailchimp is the best marketing tool to help with 100+ templates, integrations, A/B testing tools, landing pages, social ads, and automated emails.

Most people prefer Mailchimp. But when it comes to pricing, many other Mailchimp alternatives have affordable plans, various templates, and better services.

Mailchimp- Pricing

2. Hubspot

Hubspot is an email marketing software powered by CRM data to create a great customer experience.

The features include email templates, A/B testing tools, generated email reports, personalization of emails, service hub, lead generation, advanced CRM, and several other features.

Hubspot-Pricing

3. BayEnagage

BayEngage is an all-in-one marketing software that helps with hassle-free automated emails and SMS marketing platforms. Bayengage works best for e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Woocommerce, and more.

BayEngage provides users with more than 380 templates, SMS marketing automation, drag-and-drop functionality, sign-up forms, abandoned cart recovery for Shopify, popup builder, A/B testing, advanced reports, and more.

BayEngage- Pricing

BayEngage has a 14-day free trial for all users. The basic plan starts from $10. BayEngage can also be used without paying forever but with few monthly limitations. You can send 2500 emails per month and can have 250 subscribers per month.

4. Filmora

Filmora is video editing software to create engaging videos and content for social media platforms, websites, reels, etc.

Filmora- Features

Drag and drop interface

Intuitive and fast editing options

Picture in picture

Split screen

AI portrait

Screen Recorder

Auto beat sync

Green screen

Portable for Windows and Mac

Download your projects in MP4, 4K resolution

Filmora-Pricing

5. Canva

Canva is online graphic designing software used by millions of people around the globe for business, education, and social media. Canva is one of the top designing apps for providing ready-made templates for all users.

Canva- Features

Unlimited templates, icons, and stock images

Design presentations, logos, social media posts, email posters, brochures, websites, newsletters, e-books, magazines, invitations, etc.

Resize and edit images and videos

Add high-quality images from free stock images

Wide range of color palettes

Workspace to edit your templates

Drag and drop editor to work seamlessly with images and other fonts and styles

You can save the work as a standard PDF, PDF Print, PNG, JPG, GIF, Video (MP4), and SVG.

Can copy the link and share your work on several platforms

Collaborate with colleagues and work on a particular project

Canva- Pricing

6. Instagram Reels

Reels are a built-in feature on Instagram which can be shared with other omnichannel like Facebook and Youtube. The new trend of making reels has taken marketing to the next level for small businesses and other reputed brands.



Big brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, Forever 21, and Zara use reels efficiently for ads and frequently engage customers with new launches. Instagram reels help you to build a community.

Instagram Reels- Features

Audio

Timer

Count down

AR effects

Align and add filters

Add your favorite sounds

Save to your device

Publish it on your Instagram

Post it as a story

Instagram- Pricing

Reels are free for anyone who has an account on Instagram

7. Whatsapp

Whatsapp is used for sending messages to your customers. Whatsapp is mainly used by businesses to contact customers and solve their queries.

Most small businesses prefer Whatsapp to communicate and build relationships with their customers. Whatsapp can be accessed from both web and mobile phones.

Whatsapp- Features

Easy chat options

Create groups to engage with the target audience

Describe your company in bio

Add products under description with prices

Video call to show your products

Stickers, emojis

GIFs

Share location

Whatsapp UPI for money transfer

Whatsapp- Pricing

It is free. All you need is a WhatsApp app on any device and a phone number.

Omnichannel Marketing -Statistics

More than half of internet users prefer to shop online via mobile devices. Nearly 80% of consumers have purchased using a mobile device in the last six months (Outerboxdesign)

98% of Americans switch between devices on the same day (Google Research)

Omnichannel shoppers have a 30% higher lifetime value than those who shop using only one channel. (Google)

The leading country using Instagram is the United States, with 140 million users. (Statista)

81% of people use Instagram for research on companies, products, and services. (Growthoid)

Around 73% of consumers prefer shopping through multiple channels. Comparatively, 7% of consumers shop online exclusively, and 20% of them shop merely in-store. (Harvard Business Review)

Wrapping Up!

Building a perfect pipeline while creating Omnichannel marketing for your business takes time. Take things slowly. Email Marketing is one of the best methods to reach many people. A company must create different channels to reach worldwide crowds in today’s trends. It is always good to try new marketing trends to keep your business alive!